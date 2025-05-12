"JJk2 is coming very soon"- Fans react as Jungkook and BTS' members report to do solo & group activities following military discharge

BTS members, including Jungkook, are highly anticipated by fans as their military discharge draws near. On May 12, 2025, Sports Hankooki reported that the septet is set to return to the K-pop music scene and will also continue working on their solo endeavors.

Ad

This sparked excitement among Jungkook's fans, who had anticipated more solo live performances before his enlistment in December 2023. Notably, Jungkook marked his solo debut in August 2023 with the single Seven. It topped the global charts like Billboard Hot 100 and set streaming records on music service platforms such as Spotify.

Additionally, he held the GOLDEN Live On Stage Concert at Jangchung Arena in Seoul in November 2023, following the release of his solo album. Some of the few live shows promoting his debut album include iHeartRadio Live Performance, the TSX stage in Times Square, and the 2023 Citi Concert Series on TODAY, among others.

Ad

Trending

With the latest reports regarding BTS members' military discharge in June, fans have expressed their interest in Jungkook's future music releases. They anticipate the release of his second solo album, potentially followed by a world tour. Notably, BIGHIT MUSIC has yet to confirm the reports.

"JJk2 is coming very soon," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let’s go the world is ready & waiting for JJK2, the solo tour & that Jungkook merch," a user added.

"Can feel that JJK2 and #JUNGKOOK WORLD TOUR is on the way!!!!! Lets get ready!!!! Jungkook will definitely on fire!!!!!!!!," a netizen stated.

Fans and netizens have expressed their desire for a full-fledged solo world tour to experience the music of BTS' maknae.

Ad

"As a casual listener of him he deserves a year long solo activities ngl a tour, public appearance idk man everything," a netizen mentioned.

"Damn I'm SO anxious, wow, I can't even explain it!!!! imagining here a great possibility of jjk2 being born, a solo tour (even if it's quick) but it's going to be beautiful to see one of his wishes come true :(( anxious for everything he has prepared and will deliver!," a fan said.

Ad

"That's why i always trust Jungkook steps during his solo activities which tend to be connected with his own brand logo, solo concerts, recognition of his own name is already very clear. my belief increases when each member has to sign their own contract individually," a user stated.

BTS members' possible future activities: RM, Suga, Jimin, V & Jungkook to be discharged from the military in June

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to reunite as a group following the discharge of the remaining members from the military service. Given the group's global following, anticipation for their musical comeback is at an all-time high.

Notably, according to the South Korean media outlet, OSEN, on March 31, 2025, HYBE LABELS CEO Lee Jae-sang addressed the board members at the shareholders meeting. He explained that the septet would require time to work on new projects while the agency remained in contact with music composers.

Ad

He stated:

“Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour. However, since BTS has already become a global top artist, we are continuing to discuss the vision. We need to think about the direction and align it accordingly.”

Meanwhile, RM and V are expected to return to their civilian lives on June 11, 2025. Additionally, Jungkook and Jimin are set to complete their services on June 12, 2025. Suga will be the last member to be discharged from his military duties on June 21, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, j-hope is scheduled to hold the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang on June 13, 2025. This is a part of his solo tour while celebrating BTS’s 12th anniversary. The eldest member, Jin, is also set to embark on a new journey with his second solo album, Echo, which will be out on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More