"UNMATCHED KING"– Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook is named 'Model of National Prestige' by GQ Korea, 'Dreamers' tops sports performance list

On May 13, 2025, BTS' Jungkook was named "Model of National Prestige" by GQ Korea. This was part of GQ's feature on eight ways to enjoy sports, where "performances" was one key point. Jungkook was honored for his standout performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

The idol performed his single Dreamers, the official anthem for the tournament. It marked him as the first Korean singer to perform on the main stage of a World Cup opening ceremony.

GQ Korea described it as,

"A model of national prestige. BTS Jungkook, the first Korean singer to decorate the main stage of the World Cup opening ceremony. The official theme song 'Dreamers' of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup sung by Jungkook expressed the spirit of challenge and fighting spirit."

His stage presence and vocal strength were hailed as a prime example of cultural pride. Fans were quick to express their pride and admiration on social media. An X user, @_partyyeah97, wrote,

"OUR PRIDE, OUR TREASURE, YOU ARE UNMATCHED KING."

Messages of congratulations poured in, with many calling him a "specimen of national prestige." They praised his "unmatched aura" and global presence.

"Our man aura is unamtched," a fan commented.

"A current POP ICON who stands out for his incredible talent," an X user wrote.

"Pride of Korea," another fan added.

"SPECIMEN OF NATIONAL PRESTIGE," another person mentioned.

Others marveled at how his solo debut on such a massive stage proved his ability to captivate global audiences with just his voice and presence.

"Dreamers, such a great done and phenomenal performance- a moment in history that won’t be forgotten," an X user wrote.

"It still blows my mind that this was his solo performance debut," another person added.

"A pivotal moment...Jungkook the solo artist showed the world he can own any stage only with his voice and presence," a fan remarked.

Jungkook's solo journey, Dreamers, his global influence, and more

Jungkook's achievements extend far beyond his World Cup performance. Dreamers was released on November 20, 2022. It was a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. It debuted at No. 9 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart, respectively. The music video features visuals that celebrate Qatar's cultural and natural heritage.

Jungkook's global impact continued with his solo music releases. His solo debut, Seven (featuring Latto), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global Excl. U.S. charts and the Global 200. He later released 3D (featuring Jack Harlow). It debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100 as well as the UK Singles Chart.

Jungkook's debut studio album Golden, released in November 2023, sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide. His achievements earned him top awards. He won 'Song of the Year' at the 2024 BIC Seven Awards for Seven, along with other honors at the MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

The K-pop star's impact extends beyond music. In February 2025, he was listed on Madame Tussauds' Hot 100, named a "2025 Guinness World Records Honoree," and also recognized by the National Korea Folk Museum for his viral dish, "Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu." Furthermore, he received a nod from the Met Gala. Golden was listed as one of the "Met Gala-Worthy Albums," along with other global music icons.

The singer's discharge date is scheduled for June 11, 2025. He was enlisted with Jimin in December 2023 and is now serving the last of his service term.

