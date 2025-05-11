"BIGGEST ASIAN SOLO ARTIST"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' remains the highest first-day sales among K-pop soloists on Hanteo

On May 11, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook took to social media to celebrate as his debut solo album GOLDEN remained unmatched for its first-day sales record on Hanteo. The X update page, @TheePopCore, reported that even after its release in November 2023, the album continues to hold the top spot with a staggering 2.14 million copies sold within the first 24 hours.

The achievement marked a historic moment for Jungkook as no other solo artist has managed to surpass this remarkable feat as of the time of writing this article. The album GOLDEN featured tracks like Standing Next to You, Seven, and 3D.

It surpassed previous records held by fellow BTS member V's Layover, which recorded 1.67 million sales on its first day.

Fans expressed their excitement online as they praised the idol's global impact and his ability to maintain his record for almost two years. An X user, @ijbolmystic, wrote,

"JEON JUNGKOOK on top with his SOLO DEBUT ALBUM. We sometimes forget how big he is, the BIGGEST ASIAN SOLO ARTIST."

Many shared their admiration for the "Golden Maknae." They expressed how proud they are to see him continue to break records even while serving his mandatory military service.

"My top solo artist, jk," an X user commented.

"You cant change history," another person added.

"No one will ever sell more than Jungkook. He will always be at the top," a netizen remarked.

Statements of support flooded social media platforms, with many calling him the "Pop Boy" and more.

"Successfulkook at his main spot #1," a fan remarked.

"The Main Pop boy for a reason," another user wrote.

"At the End of the day , JUNGKOOK WINS. Main Pop Boy with Matching Sales n streams," an X user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jungkook 'GOLDEN' and other Korean soloists on the list

GOLDEN was released on November 3, 2023, and marked Jungkook's official solo debut. The album included collaborations with artists like Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake. The all-English pop record was well-received by both fans and critics as it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. It even reached the top 10 in 14 different countries.

Alongside its global chart success, GOLDEN became the first K-pop album to surpass 3 million sales on Hanteo. It broke a 30-year-old record previously held by Kim Gun-mo's 1995 album Wrongful Meeting.

The idol has also kept fans engaged through his Disney+ docuseries I AM STILL ORIGINAL, which premiered in December 2024. The series highlighted his journey while creating GOLDEN and included never-before-seen performances.

Other K-pop soloists on the Hanteo first day sales album list include:

Jungkook - GOLDEN - 2.14M V - Layover - 1.67M SUGA - D-DAY - 1.07M Jimin - FACE - 1.02M Lim Young-woong - IM HERO - 940K Baekhyun - Hello, World - 893K Jisoo - Me - 876K Jin - Happy - 845K Baekhyun - Bambi - 760K Jimin - Muse - 731K Jin - The Astronaut - 700K G-Dragon - Übermensch - 639K Kim Ho-joong - A Life - 631K Baekhyun - Delight - 626K RM - Indigo - 553K

Currently, the Euphoria singer is completing his mandatory military service. It began in December 2023. He is now expected to be discharged in June 2025.

