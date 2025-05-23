"BTS and riize crumbs" — Fans gush as Park Hyo-shin invites RIIZE Wonbin to join him and BTS Taehyung for a meat feast

Taehyung of BTS was recently mentioned in a YouTube video featuring veteran singer Park Hyo-shin and RIIZE member Wonbin, sparking excitement among fans. The video titled #RIIZE Wonbin's favorite singer revealed?! | Favorite Camping EP.09 was uploaded on the YouTube channel TT STUDIO on May 23, 2025. In the episode, Park Hyo-shin casually extended an invitation to Wonbin to join him, actor Kang Dong-won, and Taehyung for a meal.

Ad

While they were talking, Park inquired if Wonbin liked to eat meat. Once the RIIZE member answered affirmatively, Park said they should all have a barbecue together. Wonbin, seemingly surprised, expressed hesitation about joining such a star-studded group. Park reassured him, saying the others would be glad to have him join.

The brief but wholesome interaction quickly gained attention online, with fans expressing delight at the potential meetup between the two idol generations. The mention of BTS' V alongside Wonbin led to a flurry of reactions, with many excited at the possibility of BTS and RIIZE spending time together.

Ad

Trending

"Never thought I would see BTS and riize crumbs," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The interaction sparked hopeful anticipation for a possible meet-up between the stars. Fans took to X to express their excitement.

"Hope they can eat meat together knowing taehyung’s personality. He will treat wonbin like his little brother," said a netizen.

"Wow! This will be an exciting and happy meet-up with Taehyung, Kang Dongwon, and Hyosin! We will wait for this event to come true! BORAHAE TAEHYUNG WE'LL SEE YOU SOON," wrote another netizen.

Ad

"Just the thought of wonbin x park hyoshin x kang dongwon x kim taehyung is literally INSANE oh this dopamine boost," commented a user.

"I feel like Taehyung and Won Bin have something in common, so it would be great if they had something in common," read a comment.

Many fans also praised the close bond between Park Hyo-shin and V, with some sharing their delight at the idea of Wonbin joining the friend circle.

Ad

"Obsessed with how hyoshin can't go a single day without praising taehyung," wrote a fan.

""everyone will enjoy it, they have great personalities" Taehyung is so loved for a reason," said another fan.

"A meat party with Won Bin, V, Kang Dong Won, and Park Hyo Shin would be amazing! I definitely want this to happen! It would be great if Won Bin joined the fluffy, relaxing family," commented a user.

Ad

"I know taehyung would absolutely adore wonbin need them to meet up now," added another user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ Taehyung serves in elite Special Duty Team, earns Elite Trainee title during military service

Kim Taehyung, aka BTS' V, is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. He officially enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. After completing his basic training, V joined the Military Police Corps, specifically serving under the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps as of February 8, 2024.

Ad

Early in his service, V was appointed Platoon Leader (Trainee) just 18 days after enlistment. He later graduated as an Elite Trainee in January 2024 and was also selected to join the Special Duty Team (SDT), a highly trained unit specializing in tasks such as counter-terrorism operations, reconnaissance, and hostage rescues. He is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

RIIZE's Wonbin gears up for world tour as group drops first full album Odyssey

Ad

Ad

Wonbin, who was born in Seoul and raised in Ulsan, is currently one of the six active members of the K-pop boy group RIIZE, managed by SM Entertainment. The group originally debuted as a seven-member act in September 2023 with the single Get a Guitar. However, following Seunghan's departure in October 2024, RIIZE continued its activities with the current lineup: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

On May 19, 2025, RIIZE made their much-anticipated comeback with their first full-length album titled Odyssey, marking nearly 11 months since their debut. RIIZE describes this record as part of their “Real-Time Odyssey” concept—a theme centered on documenting their growth and evolution as it happens.

Ad

Odyssey consists of 10 tracks, all of which showcase RIIZE’s distinct “emotional pop” sound as per South Korean media outlet The Korea Herald. The songs are structured to express both outward ambition and inward self-reflection, drawing from the members’ own stories and sentiments. Wonbin shared with The Korea Herald that although his personal musical preference leans toward R&B and ballads, the hip-hop components in this album presented a unique challenge for him as an artist.

Following the album’s release, the group is set to launch their first world tour, 2025 RIIZE Concert Tour Riizing Loud, starting in Seoul this July as per the outlet. The tour will span 14 cities across Asia, including Hyogo, Saitama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, and Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, and Macao. The tour is scheduled to continue through February 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More