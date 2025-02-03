"Wonbin deserves it" - Fans swoon as SM reveals they personally escorted the RIIZE member to secure his signing

SM Entertainment recently unveiled a fascinating behind-the-scenes story about RIIZE's Wonbin, revealing the extraordinary measures taken to secure him as a trainee. The revelation came through the special program K-POP The Beginning: SMTOWN 30, which aired as part of the company's 30th-anniversary celebrations.

During the program, Yoon Hee-joon, director of SM's Artist Development Center, shared how the company made an exception to their usual scouting procedures for the RIIZE member. She recalled seeing a video of him for the first time and immediately recognizing his potential. Upon learning that he was based in Ulsan, she took swift action, fearing that other agencies might try to recruit him before SM could finalize their deal.

"When I first saw a video of Wonbin during a meeting, I learned that he lived in Ulsan. That's when I told my team, 'Go wait for him at Seoul Station. You must pick him up and bring him here.' Usually, we don't send anyone to pick up the new talent. They are asked to come to the HQ on their own."

Trending

She continued,

"But I thought anyone from anywhere could try approaching him and stealing him away from us as soon as he landed in Seoul. So, I specifically ordered that he be picked up," she shared.

The decision to personally escort him from Seoul Station was unprecedented, as SM typically requires new recruits to travel to their headquarters independently. However, the idol's appeal made the company take immediate action.

The revelation sparked an overwhelming reaction from fans. They admired the company's foresight and Wonbin's undeniable appeal. Many praised SM for recognizing his potential early and ensuring no other agency could snatch him away. One fan commented,

"a celebrity treatment even before debut is insane but wonbin deserves it 🤭."

Expand Tweet

"SM Entertainment went all out to secure Wonbin for RIIZE, even sending a team to Seoul Station to pick him up! This shows how much they believed in his potential from the start," wrote one more fan.

"they got eye for talent and potential I'll give them that. wonbin is literally the perfect idol I've known to this day," said one netizen.

"STAR QUALITY so strong that even the director of the Artist Development Center, Hee Jun Yoon put extra effort to secure him as a trainee," read a comment on X.

"his star aura is too strong that they need to guard. The first time i saw him in airport photos i know i need to stan," shared this fan.

Fans celebrated Wonbin and SM's decision, as the scouting story added to the idol's growing public interest. Many fans believe SM Entertainment's decision to personally escort the idol was justified. They pointed out how he became one of the most talked-about fourth-generation idols, claiming that SM's instincts were spot on.

"sm really hit a jackpot with wonbin because how does he just look like that... not to mention he has crazy good vocals and dancing skills too," wrote one X user.

"RIIZE's center, main vocal, main dancer, visual. He can sing, dance, play the guitar, and is an ex-track athlete. Hexagonal idol, all rounder, SM's secret weapon and my pride 🔥," commented a fan on X.

"“wonbin is honestly the most beautiful and handsome person i've ever seen in my life. he truly looks like someone who was crafted to shine” with a face like that with talents like that THE wonbin needs to be BRAG MORE, that's the face economy and it boy!!" another fan posted.

Wonbin reflects on his surprising scouting experience as RIIZE prepares for fan event

Expand Tweet

Following the program's broadcast on February 2, 2025, Wonbin himself reflected on the event, sharing his perspective on Weverse. He recalled his surprise at the meticulous planning behind his arrival in Seoul.

"As soon as I arrived at the station, I didn't know what to do, and they told me to wear a mask, so I didn't know why I was wearing it." The idol shared.

The idol further shared that having traveled straight from school and was still in his uniform when he arrived at Seoul Station. The sudden attention and secrecy caught him off guard, leaving him momentarily confused about the situation.

"I went there as soon as school ended, so I wore my school uniform, but I remember that I had to cover my name tag and tell them to go in.. I was like, "What is this company?"" He explained and added, "I mean, I was just an ordinary student, so I was a little flustered by all of it."

Expand Tweet

Wonbin, born in Seoul and raised in Ulsan, is now a key member of RIIZE, a six-member boy group under SM Entertainment. Originally debuting as seven in September 2023 with Get a Guitar, the group has continued to gain momentum despite Seunghan's departure in October 2024. The current members include Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

Meanwhile, RIIZE is set to hold a special fan event, RBR DAY – FOR NEW YEAR, for their official fan club, BRIIZE. The event will take place on February 8 at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, allowing fans to celebrate with the group as they continue their rise in the industry.

SMTOWN 30: A celebration of SM Entertainment's legacy

K-POP The Beginning: SMTOWN 30 celebrated SM Entertainment's 30-year legacy with performances, archive footage, and discussions on its impact. Hosted by BoA and SHINee's Key, the program highlighted artists like SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and RIIZE, along with rising trainees.

It also showcased SM's casting strategies, revealing that Wonbin, aespa's Karina, and NCT WISH's Zion were scouted through Instagram DMs.

Additionally, SM announced the release of a 17-track anniversary album, 2025 SMTOWN: THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE, featuring a new group song titled Thank You and reimagined versions of legendary SM hits. The album will be available on all major music platforms starting February 14, marking the company's founding anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback