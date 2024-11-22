"A violation of free speech"— Fans slam SM over RIIZE OT7 support material seizure amidst Seunghan exit controversy at 2024 MAMA Awards

The 2024 MAMA Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21. However, the event quickly became embroiled in controversy due to allegations of censorship targeting fans of RIIZE.

Supporters of RIIZE, advocating for the group, organized peaceful protests at the event to express their dissatisfaction with Seunghan’s departure from the group. Seunghan left on October 13, 2024, following a dating controversy, a move many fans deemed unfair. To show their support for Seunghan and the original OT7 lineup, fans planned to use custom lightstick covers, banners, and other creative gestures at the event.

However, attendees reported unexpected restrictions at the venue. According to fans, staff prohibited items featuring the number 7, a symbol of the OT7 protests, from being brought inside. Even the color orange, closely associated with the movement, and accessories were allegedly banned. These sparked outrage, with many accusing the organizers of suppressing peaceful protests.

Trending

Videos of staff confiscating banners and lightsticks began circulating on social media, sparking outrage among fans. These restrictions led to an uproar online, with many accusing the organizers and SM Entertainment of stifling fans’ voices. One fan wrote on X:

"This is no longer about what is allowed or not at the event because of the broadcast, but has become a violation of free speech. How can you ban a consumer because of a color or a number? SM, what do you think you are doing? Do you think we are going to be quiet and accept it? RII7E SHINES THE BRIGHTEST"

Expand Tweet

Several netizens expressed similar sentiments on the social media platform.

"mama prohibiting all banners as well as anything with a freaking NUMBER and a COLOR from the venue trying to silence the fans who want to support ot7 riize💀 sm is so vile." wrote another fan.

"I'm disgusted by how they remove our rights to show support? Is this act of wearing ribbons a threat to safety? Is it a threat to the show??? SM for sure is one of the irritating evil companies to ever exist on this planet!!!" shared an X user.

"After this I believe the protest will grow bigger than ever cuz they violate our freedom of speech!! Waiting for SM downfall, and return of my 7 man 🔥🔥RII7E SHINES THE BRIGHTEST" said one netizen.

The protests and alleged censorship have only fueled the OT7 movement further. Fans who managed to attend shared stories of hiding protest materials to avoid confiscation.

"guys they almost didn’t let me in because I’m wearing an orange blouse omg they’re making everyone take off their ribbons, banners ANYTHING ORANGE OFF" shared this fan.

"why did a security guard at dolby theatre in LA just yell at us and say “no banners, no orange, NO 7/SEVEN” !!?!" remarked another fan.

"guys let's keep this evidence and shout louder after this. let's tell everyone how sm treats their intl fans, tell everyone how sm is trying to silence us, tell everyone that sm ent is siding with the bullies." this fan shared.

Fans of RIIZE criticized SM Entertainment for their selective enforcement of restrictions, questioning what was allowed versus what was banned.

"so sm can let those atrocious death wreaths stay up for days on end, but will draw the line at fucking bows and 7s??? are you fucking serious… you will never silence us!! scream riize is seven as loud as you can!! other kpop fandoms eyekons gllits please help us as well!!!" one fan passionately wrote online.

"can have funeral wreaths up for days and never take them down but damn near making people take orange clothes off…. with or without seunghan is riize color not orange? your company’s choices are so ass backwards. @SMTOWNGLOBAL" another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Seunghan’s RIIZE departure: Timeline, controversy, and backlash explained

South Korean singer Hong Seung-han, known mononymously as Seunghan, debuted in September 2023 as a member of SM Entertainment’s boy group RIIZE. However, his debut was quickly overshadowed by controversy. Just two months later, in November 2023, pre-debut photos and videos surfaced showing him kissing a woman and smoking a cigarette.

These leaked images sparked outrage in South Korea, with many fans condemning his actions as inappropriate for a K-pop idol. As a result, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan would take an indefinite hiatus in November 2023. He issued a handwritten apology, and the company pursued legal action against the source of the leaks.

Despite this, SM remained largely silent about his status for the following months, drawing further criticism from fans and the media. Meanwhile, RIIZE continued to promote as a six-member group without Seunghan.

After 11 months, on October 11, 2024, SM Entertainment announced Seunghan’s return to group activities. However, this decision was met with a strong backlash in South Korea.

Protests erupted, including over 1,000 funeral wreaths placed outside SM's headquarters, with messages like "freeloaders, get lost!" and "#Seunghan_out" trending on social media. International fans defended him, with over 300,000 signing a petition for his comeback.

In response to the mounting controversy, Wizard Production, a division under SM Entertainment that oversees the management and activities of RIIZE, reversed its decision two days later, on October 13, citing fan response. They confirmed Seunghan’s departure.

A letter released by Wizard Production announcing Seunghan's departure from RIIZE (Image via X/@RIIZE_official)

Seunghan addressed his fans through a handwritten letter, marking the end of his time with RIIZE. The group continues as six members amid ongoing debates about fan influence and idol accountability.

On November 15, 2024, SM Entertainment revealed that Seunghan is set to make his solo debut in the latter half of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback