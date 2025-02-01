“This is Family” - ARMY react to j-hope and Jin’s endearing messages to RM’s Weverse letter

On February 1, RM of BTS aka Kim Nam-joon, posted a long letter to fans greeting them with New Year wishes and sharing his thoughts & updates about military life on Weverse. He shared that he is eagerly waiting for his discharge from the military.

Meanwhile, his bandmates, j-hope, and Jin, offered him encouraging words in their comments under this letter. Jin wrote:

"Sergeant, I'm jealous."

Whereas, j-hope shared heartwarming and comforting words with him.

"Really not long left now!! It'll go by so fast!! Let's go!! Our Namjoonie!!," j-hope wrote on Weverse.

This heartfelt exchange sparked emotional reactions from the fans, who remarked that BTS members are more like a family.

"This is family! 2seok came to cheer up joonie," one fan wrote.

"2seok came to cheer up namjoon; this right here is the definition of family," wrote another fan.

"2seok on namjoon’s post THAT IS MY FAMILY RIGHT THERE," one netizen reacted.

Netizens also loved that j-hope and Jin comforted their member as he eagerly awaited his discharge from the military.

"something about 2seok leaving encouraging comments bc they know its hard," another fan said.

"2Seok hyping up Joon!!" another fan commented.

"2seok as regular civilians hyping namjoon up i'm crying GET HIM OUT OF THERE," one netizen remarked.

Out of the gamut of emotions ARMY expressed for Kim Nam-joon's letter and his bandmates' comments, one fan hilariously wondered.

"Are 2seok filming something together?"

More about RM's letter to ARMY on Weverse

BTS' leader wrote a heartfelt letter to the ARMY on Weverse. He greeted ARMY with New Year wishes and informed them that he had now been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He pondered a bit about him being in his 30s.

"I don't know how I got here but I'm already 32 years old in Korean age. I see myself desperately insisting that I'm 30 according to international age, and it hits me that I've really become an old uncle now. (I add on that actually, being 30 today is the equivalent of being 4 or 5 years younger back in the day..)"

In the letter, he spoke a lot about eagerly waiting for the discharge and June 2025. He also reflected a bit on the past year and promised to share his thoughts soon after

"When I return as civilian Kim Namjoon, I have so many things that I want to to tell you. Including things that are difficult to talk about right now..I think I should be able to talk about them in my own way at some point. Whenever I can't sleep and am wandering in the night, it's always something I think about. It'll pass, surely.. June 10 is coming. I will definitely be laughing then. Just gotta laugh like hohahhohoho!"

He ended the letter by telling fans not to worry about him.

RM was named Star of the Year by Rolling Stone Korea

BTS' Kim Nam-joon was also named Star of the Year by Rolling Stone Korea on January 31. He received this spot for his solo album Right Place Wrong Person, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The album also received a nod from Billboard, who ranked the album as the best K-pop album of 2024.

Kim Nam-joon with the rest of the BTS members, will be discharged from his military service in June 2025.

