"A queen supporting another queen!" — Internet reacts as Selena Gomez attends Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, says "To the queen B we praise"

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to share a story wearing Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter-themed hat. The story, shared on May 25, 2025, drew significant attention from fans, many of whom praised the moment as "a queen" supporting "another queen." At the time, Beyoncé was performing at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour.

In the story, Selena included a caption that read:

"To the queen B we praise."

As expected, several netizens reacted to Selena Gomez's story and shared their opinions. One X user tweeted:

"A queen supporting another queen!"

Another user wrote on the social media platform:

"Selena with Beyonce... a perfect combination 👌 🔥."

"Omg this pic is so iconic," added a tweet.

"Two Texan queens!" exclaimed another netizen.

Many users flooded social media platforms with their reactions and praised Gomez.

"Continuously showing love to ariana, taylor, and bey. how could you not love her!" wrote one fan about Selena Gomez.

"One icon showing up for another. That’s real queen energy right there," read a tweet.

"We love it when Queens support each other. 🔥," wrote another fan on X.

A pre-concert tailgate party was hosted before Beyoncé performed on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium

According to USA Today, a pre-concert tailgate party was hosted on May 24 by Kureé Sheard, who is known for creating the viral Cowboy Carter-inspired sashes. The event featured music, games, food, and giveaways, offering concertgoers a festive lead-up to the show.

This marked Kureé's first time organizing a tailgate party before a Beyoncé concert. She said:

"It's really twofold. We wanted to do this because we wanted to just give back to our community who have supported us throughout this entire process of going mega-viral with these sashes."

Fans also reportedly purchased several accessories at the tailgate party. This was Beyoncé's second performance in East Rutherford, where she is scheduled to perform on five dates at the MetLife Stadium: May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, and May 29.

Beyoncé is set to cover several cities across the US, including Landover, Houston, Paradise, and Atlanta. Additionally, she is scheduled to perform in European countries, including France and England. The tour began on April 28, 2025, with the first show scheduled in Inglewood. The final show will take place on July 26 in Paradise.

Selena Gomez wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Celebrities like Oprah, Gayle King, Victoria Monét, Lizzo, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were also present when the tour kickstarted last month.

Beyoncé's family, including her mother Tina Knowles, sister Solange, and nephew Julez Smith, were also seen in the audience supporting her. Selena previously attended the Renaissance World Tour in May 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris.

