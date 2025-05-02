"Should've been scrapped" — Internet reacts to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 'Talk' music video 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released the music video for their collaborative song Talk on May 2, 2025. The track is part of the couple's debut collaborative LP, I Said I Love You First. The music video took a different approach from the usual ones, featuring a prom-themed setting.

Ad

The video captured the couple's prom experience on film, including scenes of them riding a limo and Benny trying to make sure Selena said yes. It also captured the couple dancing at the local high school gymnasium.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following its release on Selena Gomez's official YouTube channel, the music video sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many netizens took to X to share their thoughts, resulting in a mix of praise and criticism.

While some seemed to have loved the concept, others felt it was a "mess." One user (@SelenaGqueens) tweeted:

"The talk mv should've been scrapped. Like how hard is it to make a good MV. It's more like Benny thinking it's a good idea and Selena just accepting it. Deserved to be better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Just saw talk mv... whatever the mess it was ? Can't they understand that gp are more into listening music rather than listening your blah blah conversation."

"Talk music video is mess," added a tweet.

"The mv’s so far (except yahtm that is a masterpiece) has been a mess and doesn’t go with the album aesthetic at all," wrote another netizen.

Ad

Several netizens shared positive reactions to Selena Gomez's latest music video. A user commented:

"The way this melts my heart, love really is loud and clear."

"I love you too! Talk is on repeat—this one hits right in the feels," read a post.

"The Talk music video is so cute," explained a user.

Selena Gomez previewed Talk by uploading a snippet in February

In February 2025, Selena Gomez shared a snippet of Talk in an Instagram post. In the video, the singer could be seen lip-syncing to the part of the song that read:

Ad

"I’ll call you daddy cause I know you like that."

Ad

Later that month, on February 28, a longer version of the highly anticipated track was featured in an iPhone commercial, as per reports by The Rolling Stone. In this fragment, Selena sang:

"Baby, I’m tired of waiting. Go recharge your batteries/Come back to me/And make your mama proud."

At the time, the release date for the entire album remained unclear. Selena and Benny first announced the album earlier this year, when they dropped the first promotional single titled Scared of Loving You in February.

Ad

Ad

Other singles from this collaborative album are Sunset Blvd, Don't Wanna Cry, Ojos Tristes, Younger and Hotter Than Me, Call Me When You Break Up, I Said I Love You First, and a few more.

As for the latest Talk music video, while some criticized the concept, many fans seemed to actually enjoy it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More