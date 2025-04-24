"That's actually very cute": Internet reacts as Benny Blanco shares prom-style photos with Selena Gomez after learning she never attended one

Benny Blanco took Selena Gomez to prom to celebrate his 37th birthday, which was on March 8, 2025, but he has only shared the behind-the-scenes of their preparation and the prom photos they took. The record producer and songwriter shared a video of their version of prom on his Instagram on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

In text typed over the video, he explained that his fiancée never got to go to her own prom, so he asked her to dress up and take prom photos with him at the mall. At the end of the clip, Benny shared his and Selena Gomez's pictures, where he donned a classic suit and tie while the Good for You singer wore a purple ball gown. In the caption, he only had one word: "wow."

The shared snaps from the photoshoot, as well as Benny Blanco's gesture, earned various reactions from fans, including from an X user who said that it was "very cute."

"That's actually very cute... I'll give him that," an X user commented.

More fans commented on Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's prom photos, with one netizen saying that they would cry from the "sweet gestures," while another one called what Benny did for the singer a "thoughtful thing."

"This is actually such a sweet gesture as someone who also hasn't been to prom I would cry," a user on X said.

"he's literally bringing her wish to life I'm sure they had a dance after the shoot. This is so wholesome, such a thoughtful thing to do," another X user commented.

"That's so sweet of Benny to give Selena Gomez the prom experience she never had! They look adorable together," an X user added.

Other commenters also called Bennt a green flag and the epitome of "if he wanted to, he would."

"Suddenly Benny Blanco has become the greenest flag that exists," a user on X commented.

"He's the deification of 'if he wanted to, he would. This is so wholesome," another X user said.

"I thought I'd throw us a prom": Benny Blanco on his prom-themed birthday with Selena Gomez

While Benny Blanco only shared the behind-the-scenes video of his and Selena Gomez's version of the prom on April 24, the music producer shared all about the event weeks before. When he appeared on the April 7 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, he said that he decided to make his recent birthday party prom-themed in honor of his fiancée. He said:

"Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I'd throw us a prom for my birthday."

Benny admitted that he attended prom twice and wanted to give the same experience to his fiancée. Recalling the surprise, the Love Yourself songwriter said that Selena Gomez didn't quite know what she needed to do to prepare at the time. He told Jennifer Hudson:

"She didn't even know, she was like, 'What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?' It was like she was really going to prom."

Benny Blanco made the entire experience as realistic as possible, as he shared that he also got her singer fiancée a corsage. Moreover, as seen in the recent Instagram video he shared, he rented a limo to get them to the mall for the photoshoot.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's album together, I Said I Love You First, is out now.

