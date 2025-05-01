"This is so random" — Internet divided over GloRilla being featured on Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s deluxe album

On Wednesday, April 30, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to announce the deluxe version of her latest collaborative album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, which was titled I Said I Love You First... And You Said it Back.

Ad

@PopCrave later shared the news in a tweet, highlighting GloRilla's feature in the upcoming project.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 175K views and 4K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"This is so random"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens appeared excited for the collaboration, while others called GloRilla "the go-to feature artist".

"That collaboration will be fire! Can't wait!" - commented an X user.

"Y'all apparently she's already featured on the Cowboy outro (little did we realize) I hope she's doing a verse for that song" - added another.

"GloRilla the go-to feature artist" - wrote a third netizen.

Ad

On the other hand, other netizens called the collaboration between Selena Gomez and GloRilla "overhyped".

"That's overhyped! Glorilla feature doesn't guarantee a better album." - replied a fourth one.

"A khia on a khias album. Cause that was a smart idea to generate interest in an album that made zero noise" - posted a fifth user

"Glorilla really just gives anyone a verse im crying" - remarked a sixth one.

Ad

"this has to be a new track or something, because I can’t think of any song she’d fit the bill for" - commented a seventh netizen.

Per Selena Gomez's Instagram post, the deluxe version is set to drop on Friday, May 2, and contains "some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album". Besides GloRilla, the other features Gomez has mentioned are Cigarettes After Sex and DJ Sliink.

Ad

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco opened up about their first kiss on a podcast interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's deluxe album comes on the same day as the couple's podcast interview with Table Manners With Jessie and Lennie Ware went live (on April 30).

Recalling their first kiss, Benny Blanco shared that it happened on their second date, when they were playing a game called "We're Not Really Strangers". One of the prompts in the game was to take a selfie together.

The record producer continued:

Ad

"She got right on my chest and took a selfie, and then right after, I just looked at her and I said, ‘I gotta kiss this girl'... It was a very good kiss. Her heart started beating quickly, she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous."

The Eastside musician then joked that the rash was because of him being "disgusting and repulsive". Selena Gomez, on the other hand, said her skin was inflamed because she hadn't liked anyone in "a very long time" and added:

Ad

"When you feel something behind the kiss, it’s completely different. Had been alone for about five years with the exception of a few sh*tty dates here and there, but never felt that way… I was a little embarrassed, but he was like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, I’m fine.’ I didn’t want to be like, ‘I like you, I really like you'."

Ad

I Said I Love You First - the couple's debut collaborative project dropped in March 2025, and secured the second spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More