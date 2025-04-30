Selena Gomez explains why she doesn't want the first dance with Benny Blanco at their wedding

Selena Gomez shared some details on her plans for her wedding with Benny Blanco, and she's planning to opt out of one of the biggest wedding traditions. While there's going to be a first dance at their reception, Gomez said that it won't be between the bride and groom. Instead of dancing with Benny Blanco, she wanted to have a dance with her grandfather at her wedding instead.

In the Wednesday, April 30, 2025, episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, the Emilia Pérez star said about her first dance plans:

"I don't think we're looking at having one of those ' cause they're a little—I feel embarrassed... I am looking to have a special dance with my papa."

She explained that her maternal grandfather never had the chance to walk her mom down the aisle because she went to Vegas for her wedding. And while she said that her mother's choice was "cute," she wanted to give her grandfather the opportunity to have a special dance with her at her wedding reception.

Selena Gomez is "very nervous" about participating in another wedding tradition

While the first dance at her wedding won't be the traditional bride-and-groom dance, Selena Gomez has another wedding tradition she could share with her soon-to-be-husband Benny Blanco at the reception. With the music producer's Jewish heritage, their wedding day would call for a Hora, a lively tradition that will see the newlyweds lifted up in the air in chairs by their guests.

However, the Only Murders in the Building star is admittedly nervous about being lifted in a chair. She said in the podcast:

"I am very nervous about that. I have to be honest, it looks cute and adorable. But I was like, 'What, I have to depend on something like this?'"

Podcast host Jessie Ware recalled when she had the tradition incorporated into her own wedding reception, saying that her bridesmaids had to carry hair because there weren't many guests who were familiar with it. She also joked that it was "like the biggest trust fall ever." Meanwhile, Selena Gomez suggested that she will have some "padding around" for hers in case the worst happens.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been engaged for months, after they announced that they were getting married in December 2024. They have been dating since June 2023, according to People, and on December 11 last year, Gomez made headlines when she posted a close-up picture of her engagement ring to her over 421 million followers on Instagram.

However, the couple is not diving into wedding planning just yet. According to Benny Blanco, who joined Selena Gomez in Wednesday's Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, they are taking it one day at a time. He said:

"We're very much 'take it one day at a time' type of people. We're still not over this moment."

Moreover, during their March 21, 2025 appearance on the Today show, the I Said I Love You First collaborators said that they were in no rush to plan their nuptials because of "some work stuff."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's joint album, I Said I Love You First, dropped on music streaming platforms on March 21.

