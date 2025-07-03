"Nobody is using this girl" — Internet reacts to Hailey Bieber wearing a custom rhode waist chain in latest Instagram post

Hailey Bieber launched a new Rhode product through an Instagram post with a carousel of photos. In the pictures, Hailey can be seen wearing a black bikini and a custom waist chain with the new "Lemontini" peptide lip tint. She recently announced the reformulation of the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints.

The peptide lip tint has become a popular item from Hailey Bieber's brand. According to the official brand website, the "lemontini" shade has been described as a "shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail."

While the peptide lip tint was the highlight of the photos that Hailey Bieber uploaded on Instagram, netizens focused on the chain that was on. The images highlighting the gold belly chain further went viral. The same had also been uploaded on X by Pop Crave. The post garnered more than 335,000 views and over 4,800 likes.

Many netizens questioned the efficiency of the gold chain. Here are some popular reactions obtained from netizens across X. One user wrote:

"Nobody is using this girl bffr 😭."

bry @bloodlinebry LINK Nobody is using this girl bffr 😭

Another user questioned:

"Why would any woman want to wear there lip tint around the waist like that? 😭😂"

"The phone case was cute but she's milking this concept now 😭," added a tweet.

"She just be making anything bc who tf is using this," tweeted an X user.

Many netizens ended up comparing the look of the chain to that of a tampon holder. A netizen commented:

"Emergency tampon bag."

"It looks like a tampon holder," read a tweet.

"Why she carrying around a tampon on her waist?" joked a netizen.

According to Elle, Hailey had called the "Lemontini" lip tide a limited-edition shade and also announced that the reformulated items would arrive on July 14, 2025. The comprehensive rollout of the items would, however, happen in August.

Hailey Bieber recently sold Rhode to e.l.f for a billion dollars

Hailey Bieber and Rhode have been in the headlines lately for some reason or another. Last month, Rhode was sold to e.l.f. for $1 billion, and a dinner took place on May 28, 2025, to celebrate the occasion. According to InStyle, Hailey would act as the co-founder and also hold the positions of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.

The outlet also provided insight into Hailey Bieber's outfit for the evening. She was seen wearing a mini black dress paired with pointed-toe slingback heels. She accessorized the look with her diamond engagement ring as well as a dainty diamond-studded watch. The dinner reportedly happened at Alba, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in Los Angeles.

She further spoke to InStyle about the decision to sell the brand. According to Hailey, when she decided to start Rhode, she wanted to create an entire world of its own, not merely a brand. She additionally told InStyle:

"Something I say often is 'Welcome to the world of rhode,' because, to me, rhode is not just products, it’s a feeling, it's a lifestyle, it's a place. Teaming up with e.l.f. Beauty allows us to bring the world of rhode to more people and take this dream of mine to the next level."

A source told People that Justin Bieber was very proud of his wife amid this sale. The insider added that he had witnessed all the hard work Hailey had invested in the brand over the course of this time. The source further clarified that this brand was not a "side project" for Hailey Bieber, but instead that she had put her everything into it.

Regarding Justin's reaction, the source stated that he was extremely happy for her. Meanwhile, Hailey revealed that she was "invigorated and excited" with the sale.

Rhode revealed that there would be pricing changes for some of its items

Amid the announcement about the much-awaited "lemontini" peptide lip tint, Rhode had further stated that there would be changes in the existing prices of certain products. A story was put up from the official Instagram page of the brand on July 2, 2025.

According to the announcement regarding the price change, the reasons behind the decision were a formula change and a rise in global supply chain costs. The notification about this decision further read:

"Our upgraded lip treats and tints will increase by $2 to $20, starting with the launch of lemontini on July 14th, followed by the same change for the full lip treat and tint collection when it transitions to the improved formula on August 14th."

Apart from the lip tint, the price of the pocket blush will also increase by $1 on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, netizens have shown excitement about the new lemontini lip tint, under the posts that Hailey Bieber uploaded on Instagram.

