How long have Justin and Hailey Bieber been married? Rhode founder addresses harsh criticism surrounding her marriage

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about the criticism regarding her marriage to Justin Bieber. She asserted that she thought people would've stopped by now, but they haven't.

Hailey and Justin have been married now for seven years. They got married in 2018 and then had a huge star-studded wedding in 2019. They also welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues, on August 23 last year.

The couple has faced a lot of criticism throughout their relationship, though. Some rumors even suggested that they aren't happy together and could get divorced. Hailey, however, has rubbished such claims and asserted that it is all just noise.

Hailey Bieber on rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is the cover star for Vogue for their June edition. They did an entire profile, including an interview, which was published on May 20. In it, the founder of the skincare brand Rhode spoke about plenty of things, including her marriage.

Hailey said,

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no.”

She added,

“So I guess these b**ches are going to be mad.”

Hailey further spoke about the struggles of postpartum but then also having to deal with speculation about her relationship with Justin Bieber at the same time. She said,

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindf*ck. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Hailey Bieber also explained that she has learned a lot about dealing with such criticism from Justin, as he's been in the public eye since he was a kid. She said that the pop star told her that there's no winning with the critics on social media.

Justin Bieber defends wife Hailey Bieber in Vogue profile

Hailey Bieber's Vogue profile also featured some comments from Justin, as he heaps praise on his wife. Along with the criticism the couple has faced together, Hailey has individually faced some as well. Justin said about her:

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion. And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”

The Baby singer also added:

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey.”

Incidentally, Justin recently faced backlash from people online for his post after Hailey was featured on Vogue's cover. He shared some of those pictures and wrote in the caption:

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean ... So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

He has since replaced the caption with a bunch of emojis on the post he uploaded on May 20.

