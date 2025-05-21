“Selena dodged a bullet”— Netizens react as Justin Bieber reveals telling Hailey Bieber in an argument that she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue” 

Justin Bieber recently revealed that he once told his wife, Hailey Bieber, that she'd never be on Vogue's cover. This has led to a lot of reactions from fans online, some of whom slammed the singer-songwriter.

Hailey Bieber featured on Vogue's cover for the June edition. She and the magazine shared the pictures from their photoshoot this week. Justin then shared some pictures of his wife from the Vogue cover on his Instagram. According to Billboard, he reportedly captioned it:

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue.”

He allegedly continued:

"Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even … So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Many fans online have reacted to this, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) referencing Justin's ex-girlfriend and pop star Selena Gomez.

"wtf! Selena dodged a bullet wit that one," the user wrote.

"He seriously hates his wife cause why would he say that he’s weird," another user wrote.

"girliesssss please be with someone who actually likes you omg," another user suggested.

Some users were shocked to see Justin Bieber reveal this to the world.

"feel like it's totally insane to be telling the entire world this... where is the privacy lol," a user wrote.

"why would you post about this when your wife is the cover of vogue?? gosh youre not the center of the universe," another user wrote.

"Can he like…idk stop embarrassing her?!? Like we do NOT need to know this," another commented.

Bieber later reportedly edited the caption, removing all the words and adding just a few emojis.

Hailey Bieber on facing criticism and learning from Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since 2019 and had a baby boy, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. In her interview with Vogue, published on May 20, she spoke about her pregnancy, motherhood, and much more.

Hailey also spoke about how she deals with criticism.

“I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don’t want to sometimes... I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, 'Well, she’s lying.' Imagine how trapping that feels,” she said.

She also explained that she has learnt how to deal with this from Justin, as he's been doing it since he was a kid. She added that she's learnt that online criticism isn't real.

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them,” she said.

Hailey also spoke about the recent rumors that she and Justin are getting a divorce, calling it a "mindf**k."

