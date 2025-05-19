"Sl*t" for Leafs superstars Justin Bieber and wife Hailey attend elimination Game 7 in Toronto

Longtime Leafs supporter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were in attendance for Game 7 of the Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs second round playoff series at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Ad

The couple was seated rinkside during the elimination game and Bieber even shared a carousel of rinkside selfies he took on the night on his Instagram. Leafs players Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were visible on the bench in the background.

“I’m a slut for these boys,” Bieber wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Justin Bieber was seen wearing a cream-colored fuzzy hat, oversized black sunglasses and a red-and-orange striped pullover on the night. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket.

The Score shared a clip on their X account featuring the couple sitting behind the Leafs bench during the game. The caption, read:

“Justin and Hailey Bieber in the building for Game 7 to support the Leafs. 😙”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Leafs ended up losing 6-1 on the night as the Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. Toronto rapper Drake shared that he had lost a bet worth $1.25 million after the Leafs’ loss with a photo of his betting slip. Later, he posted a separate story writing “Bieber curse” on his Instagram.

Craig Berube claims the Leafs weren’t ‘good enough’

During the post-game interview, Leafs head coach Craig Berube reflected on the disappointing loss. He began by explaining that the team managed to get through the early pressure in the first period.

Ad

Berube mentioned that they were still in a decent position heading into the second period but as the game went on, they struggled to handle the intensity and pressure.

“So going into the second, you know, it was more the same like the first. I mean, we just didn't handle the pressure tonight that they came with. You know, obviously wasn't good enough,” he said.

Ad

He pointed out that the most disappointing part of the series was how poorly the team performed in their home games.

“You know, I thought we did a great job fighting for home ice, had a good home record all year. You know, to me that’s the most disappointing part in the series,” he explained.

The Leafs head coach claimed that he found it perplexing how the team could play so well in Game 6 and then come home and deliver such a flat performance in Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama