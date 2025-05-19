"Sl*t" for Leafs superstars Justin Bieber and wife Hailey attend elimination Game 7 in Toronto

Longtime Leafs supporter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were in attendance for Game 7 of the Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs second round playoff series at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.
The couple was seated rinkside during the elimination game and Bieber even shared a carousel of rinkside selfies he took on the night on his Instagram. Leafs players Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were visible on the bench in the background.
“I’m a slut for these boys,” Bieber wrote in the caption.
Justin Bieber was seen wearing a cream-colored fuzzy hat, oversized black sunglasses and a red-and-orange striped pullover on the night. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket.
The Score shared a clip on their X account featuring the couple sitting behind the Leafs bench during the game. The caption, read:
“Justin and Hailey Bieber in the building for Game 7 to support the Leafs. 😙”
The Leafs ended up losing 6-1 on the night as the Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. Toronto rapper Drake shared that he had lost a bet worth $1.25 million after the Leafs’ loss with a photo of his betting slip. Later, he posted a separate story writing “Bieber curse” on his Instagram.
Craig Berube claims the Leafs weren’t ‘good enough’
During the post-game interview, Leafs head coach Craig Berube reflected on the disappointing loss. He began by explaining that the team managed to get through the early pressure in the first period.
Berube mentioned that they were still in a decent position heading into the second period but as the game went on, they struggled to handle the intensity and pressure.
“So going into the second, you know, it was more the same like the first. I mean, we just didn't handle the pressure tonight that they came with. You know, obviously wasn't good enough,” he said.
He pointed out that the most disappointing part of the series was how poorly the team performed in their home games.
“You know, I thought we did a great job fighting for home ice, had a good home record all year. You know, to me that’s the most disappointing part in the series,” he explained.
The Leafs head coach claimed that he found it perplexing how the team could play so well in Game 6 and then come home and deliver such a flat performance in Game 7.
