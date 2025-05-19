Drake drops 2-word reaction after suffering massive $1,250,000 loss from Maple Leafs Game 7 bet

Toronto rapper Drake had a rough Sunday night after betting $1.25 million on the Maple Leafs to beat the Florida Panthers in Game 7. The Leafs were crushed 6-1, and so was Drake’s bet.
Before the game, Drake shared a photo of his betting slip on his Instagram stories. He had placed $1 million on the Maple Leafs to win and another $250,000 on them winning by two goals. Both bets went down fast.
After the blowout loss, he posted a two-word reaction on his stories.
“Bieber curse,” he wrote.
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were in attendance at Scotiabank Arena that night, cheering from a private suite. Bieber also shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing their Game 7 experience.
Some fans believe Bieber brings bad luck to the team, joking about a long-running “curse.” Drake’s two-word story seemed to play into that idea.
Leafs head coach Craig Berube opens up on fan frustration
After the Game 7 loss at home ice, the Leafs were subject to fan frustration from the home crowd. When questioned about the fans’ reactions including jerseys being thrown on the ice, Berube defended the team’s passion during the post-game interview.
He mentioned that didn’t want to dig too deep into what went wrong in Games 5 and 7 but acknowledged that those performances raised serious questions that the organization needed to reflect on.
“Well, frustration sets in I think. When you don't get, you know, everybody on board and doing the right things and playing together as a team, that’s what happens. You can’t go in a game like tonight and have any passengers,” he said.
Berube also addressed the frustration on the bench. He mentioned that such things happen when not everyone is doing their job or fully focused. He explained that winning is about working hard, battling for the puck and playing with urgency and felt the team didn’t do that in Game 7.
At the end, he was asked if past playoff failures affected the team. In response, Berube said he didn’t think the pressure was too much for them since they had won tough games on the road. But he felt the problem was that the team didn’t play the right way in Games 5 and 7.
