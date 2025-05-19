3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their Game 7 6-1 blowout loss to Florida Panthers feat Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 woes continued on Sunday night as they dropped yet another winner-take-all matchup, 6-1 to the defending Stanley Cup Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers got goals from Seth Jones, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich, Eatu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart, and Brad Marchand (EN). Meanwhile, Max Domi got the Toronto Maple Leafs on the board with a goal early in the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their disappointing 6-1 blowout loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from Game 7 loss to Florida Panthers

#3 Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll faltered once again, giving up five goals in Game 7 - Source: Imagn

Joseph Woll, who had been brilliant in Games 4 and 6, put forth another performance similar to the one in Game 5.

Woll gave up five goals against the Panthers, looking helpless at times. While his team did not play their best game in front of him, Woll was unable to bail his teammates out. In particular, the dreadful second period proved to be the final nail in the team’s coffin.

#2 Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews was unable to repeat his clutch performance from Game 6 - Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews was clutch in Game 6, scoring the game-winner midway through the third period. Matthews carried the Toronto Maple Leafs on his back in that 2-0 victory to force a Game 7.

Unfortunately, Matthews did rise to the occasion in Game 7, playing 17:27 across 26 shifts. He managed two shots on goal and ended the night a minus-2.

Matthews managed a couple of looks in the third period as the Leafs were trying to get back into the game but remained invisible on the ice after the Panthers blew the doors off the game.

#1 Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner may have played his last game in Toronto - Source: Imagn

Mitch Marner was a non-factor for the Leafs in Game 7. He was unable to generate any sort of offense for Toronto in the game across 18:43 of ice time. He managed two shots on goal but could not utilize his playmaking skills to get the Leafs going.

Like Matthews, Marner faded into the background once the game was well out of reach. Even when the Leafs pulled the goalie with over four minutes to go in the game, the Panthers quickly added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

The Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, while Toronto faces a summer of question marks and uncertainty as changes loom on the horizon.

