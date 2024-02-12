Joseph Woll injury: Maple Leafs receive encouraging update on goalie's high-ankle sprain status

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a significant step towards recovery, participating in practice on Monday for the first time in over two months. The 25-year-old netminder sustained a high ankle sprain on December 7 during a game against the Ottawa Senators, which has kept him sidelined since then.

Despite the positive development, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe tempered expectations by indicating that Woll is still a considerable distance away from returning to game action.

Woll's absence has been significant for the Maple Leafs because he was the team's primary goaltender before the injury. His last game, on December 7, concluded in a victory over the Senators, but a high ankle injury pulled him out of the lineup for an extended period.

During the 15 games he played, Woll demonstrated a solid performance, registering an 8-5-1 record. His goals-against average stood at 2.80, accompanied by an impressive save percentage of .916.

Joseph Woll's journey to becoming the Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie in the 2023–24 season has been marked by his gradual ascent through the ranks. Initially selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll had limited NHL experience before the current season.

However, the struggles of Ilya Samsonov opened the door for Woll to assume the starting role, a responsibility he embraced before the injury setback.

Maple Leafs’ trade deadline strategy depends on Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the March 8 trade deadline, with a primary focus on strengthening their roster for a playoff push. However, their approach hinges largely on the form and fitness of goaltenders Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov. Both netminders have encountered difficulties this season, with Samsonov initially struggling and Woll sidelined due to injury.

As the team assesses the goaltending scenario, their trade deadline strategy may prioritize addressing this area over other roster upgrades.

Samsonov has a 9-4-6 record with a 3.38 GAA and .879 save percentage, while Woll has an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 GAA and.916 save percentage. Although the Leafs have faith in their goaltending tandem, both Samsonov and Woll have had issues, needing cautious consideration before making any trades.

Recent weeks have seen an upturn in Samsonov's performance, while Woll's recovery from injury has been slower than anticipated, affecting the team's goaltending dynamics.

Moving forward, the Maple Leafs will closely monitor Joseph Woll's recovery progress and Samsonov's form to ascertain their goaltending requirements heading into the playoffs.