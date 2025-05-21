Perez Hilton says Justin Bieber has the "emotional and mental maturity of a teenager" after he makes "startling" confession about Hailey Bieber

On May 20, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared insights on Justin Bieber's recent remarks on Hailey Bieber's first Vogue cover, published by the outlet on May 20.

According to People magazine, Justin Bieber shared his wife Hailey’s Vogue cover on Instagram with a caption admitting he once told her she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue,” calling his past comment “mean.” He later changed the caption to just a few emojis.

Bieber's caption read:

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean."

Justin Bieber also confessed that his remarks were rooted in his feelings of being "disrespected," and added that "as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even." He further expressed regret over their argument and asked for her apology.

"We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," Bieber's caption noted.

Reviewing Bieber's caption, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Justin Bieber is 31 years old, but he has the emotional and mental maturity of a teenager, 14, in my opinion, and I say that with love and empathy."

Perez Hilton further questioned whether it is common for couples to take digs at each other, adding:

"Y'all it's better to be single than with a partner that is dragging you down your partner should be lifting you up and you should be lifting upand you should be lifting up your partner as well."

Hailey Bieber reflects on her childbirth complications

As reported by Cosmopolitan, on May 20, during her interview for Vogue's cover story published on May 20, American model Hailey Bieber opened up about her pregnancy and postpartum journey, adding:

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

Hailey explained that she began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks pregnant, despite preparing for her labor by doing breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking, and weight training.

"That sh** was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

Hailey Bieber further explained that the birth complications continued as she struggled with postpartum hemorrhage, which is excessive bleeding after childbirth, adding that the experience was "a little bit scary."

"I trust my doctor with my life, and so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind," Hailey Bieber added.

The Rhode founder further shared that her life after childbirth was the "most sensitive," as she was adjusting to a new version of herself after becoming a mother and simultaneously dealing with online criticism about the rumors of her separation from Justin Bieber.

"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindfuck. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

As reported by People Magazine on May 20, 2025, Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2019 and became parents on August 23, 2024.

