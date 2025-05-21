"I need that witch’s address"— Fans react to Hailey Bieber carrying a witch's potion in her bag to make a Canadian pop star fall for her

Rhode Skin founder Hailey Bieber joked about carrying a witch's tincture potion in her bag to make a Canadian pop star fall in love with her. She was seemingly referring to marrying Justin Bieber, with whom she shares a son, Jack Blues.

In the latest Vogue segment of What's in my Bag (dated May 21), Hailey Bieber opened up about everything she carries in her bag. The model spoke about her books, journal, keychains, skincare products, and other essentials. As her final product, Bieber showed fans a black dropper bottle, which she called a witch's potion. She said,

"So, last but not least, this is a little tincture potion that I got. I would say probably when I was around 12, my dad flew me to go meet with this witch who lived in the mountains, and she made this specifically for me. She told me that it would make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with me. So yeah, I've been taking this one for years. Absolutely love it. And, yeah, thanks, Dad."

Hailey Bieber was seemingly joking about fans online accusing her of trapping Justin Bieber, with multiple theories about their marriage floating around on the internet. It is worth noting that such theories have no factual basis, which is allegedly why the Rhode Skin founder made fun of such ideas.

Fans took to X to react to Hailey Bieber's What's in my Bag segment, with many playing along with her joke. One X user wrote:

"I need that witch’s address."

"The full video is unhinged she dgaf anymore after the whole Justin thing," another person remarked.

"Unbothered queen," a user chimed in.

"You just know a certain fandom is gonna eat this up like it’s facts," a netizen quipped.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Bieber's sarcasm, with some also taking it seriously.

"The fact she fell for the lie the dad told her. Now seems the portion is making her to be treated like trash. Her dad really did lie to her," another X user jibed.

"That bottle must be empty by now she must need a refill, explains a lot," a fan commented.

"i know she’s making a joke out of the rumors but ..some things be hiding in plain sight," a person opined.

Hailey Bieber jokes about stalking and creating multiple pages on her Vogue segment

Rhode UK Launch Party - Source: Getty

In her aforementioned Vogue What's in my Bag segment, Hailey Bieber also joked about internet conspiracy theories and rumors surrounding her alleged stalking behavior. Over the years, the Rhode Skin founder has been accused of allegedly stalking her husband, Justin Bieber, and also his ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez.

In her segment, Hailey Bieber seemingly took a shot at those accusing her of the same and pulled out five to six phones from her bag. The model jokingly claimed she carries a "couple more" phones in her bag to stalk, check other girls' pages, and create multiple fake accounts—all of which were allegations she had to face as part of online bullying.

"This is my phone. Very straightforward, obviously. These are a couple more that I keep on me, and I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing," Bieber said.

In the video, Bieber also took shots at those accusing her of being a "nepobaby" or a product of nepotism for being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. She pulled a perfume from her black Saint Laurent bag, which was named "Eu d' Nepo." She said,

"This is my favorite perfume. I've basically been wearing this my entire life. I'm obsessed with it. It smells really vanilla. It's really gorgeous. It really does all the work for you."

Further, the model also made fun of people asking her about her skincare routine. She claimed she uses a mask, which is a "rare" and "special face mask" that can only be found if one sails on a sailboat to the Bermuda Triangle. Hailey Bieber is known for some of her brand's popular skincare products, such as the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment and the Rhode Glazing Milk.

On a serious note, Hailey Bieber achieved a major milestone in her career this month as she was featured on the cover of Vogue. The model has been credited for taking her brand, Rhode Skin, to major heights in recent years.

