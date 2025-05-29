What is Hailey Bieber's net worth? Perez Hilton claims Justin Bieber's wife became a "billionaire" after selling Rhode Skin

On May 28, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton commented on Hailey Bieber selling her skincare essential brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for around $1 billion. The deal includes $600 million in cash, $200 million in e.l.f. Beauty stock, and potentially more than $200 million in earnouts based on Rhode's performance over the next three years, as reported by Business Wire on the same day.

"Rhode was founded by Hailey Bieber in 2022, and she has just sold it in a deal valued at a billion dollars. That's right, she's now a billionaire," Perez Hilton said.

Perez further commented that the timing of the beauty brand acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty is aligned with reports of Justin Bieber's financial struggles. Tarang Amin, the CEO and chairman of e.l.f. Beauty shared that he was impressed to see the brand's growth from having no net worth to over $212 million in net sales, with only 10 products, in under three years, as reported by Huff Post.

"I didn’t think that was possible," the e.l.f Beauty CEO added.

Hailey Bieber, whose net worth is $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, shared in an Instagram post on May 29 that she will be the Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty. Rhode's products are only available online and are expected to be in Sephora stores in the U.K. and North America.

Justin Bieber's recent controversial remarks on Hailey Bieber's Vogue cover

Hailey Bieber, who began her career as a teenage model, working with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Versace, recently appeared on the cover of Vogue on May 20, 2025.

Later that day, Justin Bieber posted a picture of Hailey's Vogue cover on Instagram. In the caption, he shared a conversation he had with his wife, where he told her that she would never end up on the cover of Vogue magazine.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean," he wrote.

Beiber further shared that he made those comments to Hailey as he felt "disrespected."

"For some reason because I felt disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection," he wrote.

The Sorry singer further asked Hialey for forgiveness, adding:

"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

However, a few hours later, Justin Bieber changed the caption to a bunch of emojis.

In 2022, Hailey launched her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty in 2022, with products focusing on hydration and barrier support. The brand was popularized by Hailey’s media presence and her sought-after "glazed donut skin" aesthetic.

