"Netflix a Belieber?!" — Internet reacts to streaming platform posting a Justin Bieber meme after singer dropped his new album "SWAG"

Justin Bieber released his new album SWAG on Friday, July 11, and Netflix posted a meme related to that shortly after. The meme that surfaced on the same day involved a woman sitting and seemingly thinking. A caption on the post read:

"I've switched over to Justin Bieber now."

The meme began getting viral with amassing several likes and views. Within less than 10 hours since its upload, the meme garnered more than 245K views as well as over 8.2K likes. The Canadian singer dropped the album shortly after he announced its existence. The news about a new album was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

At the time, Justin Bieber's team made no comment on the same. Meanwhile, the latest Netflix meme had been causing a stir. One user wrote on X:

"Netflix a belieber?!"

ItsGeorgie⁷ | JUSTIN BIEBER IS BACK #SWAG @biebtanworld LINK Netflix a belieber?!

Another user tweeted:

"She switched to Bieber faster than I switch to snacks during a K-drama."

"This just made Netflix the best there is, best there was and best there ever will be," declared a fan.

A lot of netizens expressed similar responses after Netflix posted the Justin Bieber meme, after SWAG was released today. A netizen commented:

"And we love to see it, go stream Justin Bieber."

"Ohhh tell em netflix," read a tweet.

"You didn't switch to Bieber. You just finally stopped pretending you were too 'cool' to feel something 😂😂😂😂," wrote an X user.

According to Elle, the songs in the new album could represent different aspects of the singer's life. The aspects could include everything from mental health, fatherhood, and his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber. The 21-track album included guest appearances from celebrities like Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Gunna, Lil B, Druski, Dijon, and Margin Winans.

Mysterious billboards appeared across Los Angeles and Iceland before Justin Bieber's album release

While the album was released only today, mysterious billboards teasing the same had been appearing across places like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Iceland. A lot of these billboards had "SWAG" written on them. This led netizens and fans to believe that the new album would be named the same way.

At the time, however, no confirmation was available from Justin Bieber's end. Meanwhile, TMZ became the first outlet to claim that the then-upcoming album would be called SWAG. The new album has excited fans who had been waiting for quite some time for the release.

The 31-year-old singer also teased his fans by sharing photos and clips of these billboards on his Instagram feed. This would be Justin's seventh studio album since he last released Justice in March 2021. An album cover featuring several photos of Bieber with wife Hailey and son Jack had further surfaced on social media after he posted the same on Instagram stories.

An insider further gave insights into the genre of the new album while speaking to People. They told the outlet:

"It's darker, more vulnerable and less polished. It's in no way depressing though."

Some popular songs from the new album would be ALL I CAN TAKE, DAISIES, YUKON, GO BABY, SWEET SPOT, GLORY VOICE MEMO, DEVOTION, DADZ LOVE, and THERAPY SESSION, to name a few. Apart from Justin, Hailey also teased the album before its release through her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities gave a shoutout to the album and expressed their excitement. This included The Kid LAROI, Mod Sun, DJ Tay James, Cole Bennett, and Eddie Benjamin, as well as Sexyy Red.

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK footwear is now available

Amid the recent album drop, Justin Bieber had also made headlines for releasing his SKYLRK footwear collection. According to reports by Sneaker News, the singer had teased fans about this collection for a few months now. The slip-ons are now available on skylrk.com.

The items can be found under the footwear section of the website. These slip-ons come in two different types: one known as the Chunky Mule, while the other type is called the Beach Slide. According to the website, the Chunky Mule comes in three shades: Blues Blue, Powder Pink, and Smudge.

Meanwhile, the Beach Slide slip-ons are available in three different shades as well- Cosmo (blue), Gum (pink), and Forest (green). According to the outlet, the Beach Slides are priced at around $80 while the Chunky Mule slip-ons are priced at about $180.

Both Justin and Hailey Bieber had been taking new steps in their respective careers. While Justin's footwear collection got launched, Hailey Bieber recently announced that a few of her products would be reformulated.

In a major step for her brand, she ended up selling it to e.l.f for a billion dollars. Meanwhile, fans had been excited about Justin's album SWAG as well.

