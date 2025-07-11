"Atp he just tryna stay relevant" — Internet reacts to the report of Justin Bieber gearing up to drop another album following "SWAG" this year or 2026

Justin Bieber dropped his latest album, SWAG, on July 11, 2025, a first since his 2021 project Justice. While the singer has taken his fans by surprise with this move, HitsDailyDouble reported on July 10, 2025:

"Sources tell HITS that the introspective Swag will set the stage for a proper pop album coming later this year or in early 2026."

An X handle @PopBase re-posted HITSDD's report, and the post garnered over 827K views at the time of this writing. Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the possibility of the Baby singer releasing yet another album following his recent one.

Commenting on the unconfirmed report, an X user wrote:

"more albums? atp he just tryna stay relevant"

"Justin Bieber threatens to release another album" an X user commented

"So he already knows this is not a” proper” one!??lol" an internet user stated

"Damn, I was hoping this was a proper pop album." another internet user said

On the other hand, Bieber's fans expressed excitement and praised his talent.

"Swag” was just the appetizer… Bieber’s cooking a full pop comeback 🍽️🎤 2026 might be the year the Beliebers rise again 😮‍💨💿" an X user tweeted

"JB’s back to remind us he still runs the pop game 💿" a netizen remarked

"We're sooo backkk 🔥🔥🔥" another netizen expressed

Features, tracks, and more details about Justin Bieber's latest album SWAG explored

Justin Bieber's newly dropped SWAG is a 21-track project featuring collaborations from Gunna, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, Marvin Winan, and comedian Druski.

According to PEOPLE's report dated July 11, 2025, a day before the album's release, a source told the publication that Bieber's album was supposed to have a "darker, more vulnerable and less polished" vibe as compared to his previous work.

However, the source added that the singer didn't aim to make the album depressing, claiming that the tracks featured on the project were "much deeper" and fans could expect a "genre shift."

Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber's SWAG consists of three songs featuring comedian Druski: Soulful, Standing on Business, and Therapy Session. Out of the three, Therapy Session is a confessional interlude wherein Bieber and Druski have a conversation about the singer having to go through his struggles publicly.

"That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human really publicly, so people are always asking if I’m ok, and that starts to really weigh on me. It starts to make me feels like I’m the only one with issues and everyone else is perfect,” Bieber says on Therapy Session

Additionally, two tracks, GO BABY and Walking Away, boast lyrics that seem like the singer's effort to dismiss rumors concerning trouble in his marital life with Hailey Bieber. Moreover, the final track, Forgiveness, is by gospel singer and pastor Marvin Winans. It is reportedly reflective of Justin Bieber's faith in Christianity.

Multiple media portals, including HitsDailyDouble, have speculated that Bieber stepped away from new projects after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

On June 10, 2022, Bieber posted a video on Instagram revealing that he was diagnosed with the syndrome, pausing his Justice World Tour at the time. However, in March 2023, Bieber posted an Instagram Story wherein he was jamming to Tems' Ice T. At the end of the clip, the singer gave a full smile, updating his fans about having regained facial mobility.

