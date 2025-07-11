"The Selena Gomez shade" — Internet reacts to Hailey Bieber reposting Justin Bieber’s album announcement

On July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber released his surprise album, titled Swag, with minimal fanfare. The day before, various billboards promoting the album appeared in cities worldwide, including Reykjavík, New York City, and Los Angeles, featuring the album's title and a parental advisory warning at the bottom.

Ad

On July 10, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's wife, also shared on her Instagram Story a billboard showing the album cover art, which featured her husband in the foreground, along with her and the couple's son, Jack Blues, in the background. The billboard also displayed the album's 21-song tracklist. Notably, Hailey captioned her Story:

"Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This appears to be a callback to her husband's confrontation with the paparazzi outside the Soho House social club in Malibu in mid-June 2025, where he told the photographers during their heated exchange, "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?" The line has since become a famous meme on social media.

Hailey Bieber's repost of her husband's album announcement and the caption that accompanied it received mixed reactions from netizens on X. One user claimed the caption was also meant to shade Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, writing:

Ad

imani @positionsmafiaa LINK The Selena Gomez shade-

Ad

Several netizens strongly condemned the caption, criticizing Hailey for allegedly calling their fans "losers." One user said the Biebers gave off "two people married straight out of high school" vibes, while another thought it was "wild" for celebrities to behave as if they were in a middle school fight.

"I've never seen two people not married straight out of highschool give married straight out of highschool energy like this," one person questioned.

Ad

"By losers, does she mean people who keep them employed," another person added.

"Wild how billionaires with PR teams still act like they’re in a group chat fight with the lunch table from middle school," someone else commented.

"Does she mean the people that are the reason they are rich rn by losers?" another user questioned.

Ad

However, others claimed she "ate" with the caption, asking people to stop the "fake outrage."

"She’s sagittarius asf they love calling someone a loser," one person posted.

"Oh she ate that," another person added.

"People, it’s not that serious. Stop with your fake outrage," someone else commented.

"Oh she gagged I fear. We love this energy for her," another user said.

Ad

Justin Bieber's Swag includes guest appearances from Sexyy Redd, Gunna, and many more

Justin Bieber surprise-released his seventh album, Swag, on July 11, just one day after starting promotional efforts. The 21-track album reportedly features several rappers, including Sexyy Redd, Cash Cobain, and Gunna. Other artists featured include Druski, Lil B, Dijon, Marvin Winans, and Eddie Benjamin.

Justin Bieber also references his viral moment with the paparazzi on the album's 16th track, titled Standing on Business, which features Druski. The track, scripted like a skit, begins with a soundbite of his interaction with the paparazzi, followed by Druski teaching Bieber how to pronounce "standing on business."

Ad

For those unfamiliar, the now-viral moment happened on June 13, 2025, after a group of paparazzi swarmed Justin Bieber as he was leaving Soho House. This led to a heated exchange between him and the photographers, with Bieber saying:

“You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you that I'm standing on business. I don’t give a f**k if you’re on the sidewalk. I’m a human f**king being, you’re standing around my car, at the beach! You know what I’m saying? You don’t think I’m a real f**king guy, do you? I don’t know who the f**ks paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f**king one. OK? Stop provoking me and s**t … I’m not to be f**ked with."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Bieber's Swag is his first full-length album since his 2021 album, Justice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More