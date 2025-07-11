Does Michael Jackson and Denzel Washington feature on Justin Bieber's "SWAG" album? Viral post debunked

After Justin Bieber's new album, SWAG, was announced on Thursday, July 10, a tweet shared by @DailyNoud mentioned the features in the upcoming project, including Michael Jackson and Denzel Washington as its featured artists, in addition to Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain.

The tweet quickly went viral, creating confusion among the netizens. However, since Michael Jackson is no longer alive, and Denzel Washington is an actor and director, but not a music artist, neither of them is present on Bieber's SWAG.

Moreover, @DailyNoud is a hip-hop parody news page, which indicates that its tweets are not to be trusted. The viral tweet bears a similarity to Complex Music's tweet regarding the same news.

However, the latter has only mentioned Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain as featured guests on the new album. Other featured artists on the album (as per @Kurrco) are Druski, Dijon, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin.

In recent months, Bieber has also shouted out to these artists on his Instagram handle.

Justin Bieber's SWAG, which comes four years after his last studio album, Justice, is set to release on Friday, July 11.

Justin Bieber's new album contains 20 songs

While Justin Bieber's upcoming album might have been announced on Thursday, it has been in the works for a long time now. An exclusive The Hollywood Reporter article (published July 10) reported that Bieber traveled to Iceland three months ago - in late April - to add final touches to the new project.

While in the Nordic region, Justin Bieber hosted "jam sessions" with other artists, doing the same upon returning to his LA home. The artists who showed up at the Mistletoe singer's place during these sessions were Carter Lang, DJ Tay James, HARV, and Eddie Benjamin.

Some of the SWAG billboards also contain what appears to be the album's tracklist, containing these 20 titles:

All I Can Take Daisies Yukon Go Baby Things You Do Butterflies Way It Is First Place Soulful Walking Away Glory Voice Memo Devotion Dadz Love Therapy Session Sweet Spot 405 Swag Zuma House Too Long Forgiveness

On other Billboards, Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, also appears, holding their 11-month-old son in her arms. The family portrait shuts down the rumors of the couple's divorce, which have been circulating since the Rhode founder was spotted without her engagement ring in NYC last month.

Per Page Six, the supermodel had breakfast at West Village's The Commerce Inn on June 20, dressed in denim shorts, a tank top, a khaki trench coat, and sunglasses, with her ring missing.

In addition to Hailey's story, Justin himself added a picture of the couple relaxing at the seaside in an Instagram post, captioning it with multiple heart eye emojis.

Hailey Bieber also shared Justin's album cover art with their family portrait in her Instagram story, captioning it: "Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

Her caption referred to a viral video of Justin confronting a paparazzi at Malibu Beach, where he said, "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business." The clip had raised concerns among fans about his mental health.

