Did Justin Bieber change his Instagram name to “lilbieber”?

Justin Bieber has been making headlines recently for various things, from his cryptic posts to his rumored strained marriage with Hailey Bieber. The Peaches singer made waves once again after eagle-eyed fans noticed that he recently changed his Instagram username.

As of Thursday, June 26, 2025, Justin Bieber's Instagram username has been changed to "lilbieber." However, at the time of writing, it remains unclear why the singer changed his Instagram username, and he has yet to comment on this latest move.

However, in an X post shared by a fan account @offmybieber, the Canadian singer seems to have acknowledged changing his IG username with a cryptic comment. The post shared a screenshot of an Instagram post with the headline "Justin Bieber changes his username to 'lilbieber,'" and under it, the singer, with his new IG username, commented:

"We love to categorize and box people in and it's hurting us."

Meanwhile, fans online also shared their opinions about the reason for the IG username change. Some netizens think that the singer was trying to be a rapper, with others suggesting he could release rap songs.

"Bro thinks he's a rapper," an X user said.

"If he starts making emo rap songs I'm all in," another X user said.

"Bro is a lil rapper now or what," an X user added.

More netizens shared their theories about why Justin Bieber changed his IG username to "lilbieber," including a possible rebranding, and what could come next from the Peaches singer.

"Rebranding since he sold his catalog of music and probably naming rights. Most likely due to burning through the 200m he got for his catalog on dr*gs and high cost lifestyle," an X user said.

"He boutta switch up his whole style," an X user commented.

"This ni**a about to become the biggest underground rapper in the world," an X user added.

Justin Bieber has been posting images of his son, Jack Blues, amid split rumors with Hailey Bieber

Divorce rumors between Hailey and Justin Bieber have been increasingly rampant recently after the Rhode founder was photographed multiple times without her wedding ring. However, amid wedding ring drama and divorce rumors, the Canadian singer has been sharing glimpses of his and Hailey's son, Jack Blues, on Instagram.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, the singer shared a blurry black-and-white picture of Jack, whom he and Hailey Bieber welcomed in 2024. He was named after Justin's father, Jeremy Jack Bieber, and follows the family's JB initials. In the blurry photo the singer shared, he can be seen holding his baby's little hand, which is grasping his dad's face.

In a subsequent post, Bieber shared a series of black-and-white images showing him carrying Jack on his back and another one cuddling his son on the couch. Still, he kept his son's face cut off from the camera.

Justin Bieber also kicked off the Father's Day celebration on June 15 by sharing a picture of Jack with his side to the camera. It focused on his little hand with a gold bracelet engraved with the initials "JBB," with his face cut off from the picture.

Stay tuned for more news and updates from your favorite music artists as the year progresses.

