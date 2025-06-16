Cryptic Justin Bieber texts explored as singer claims to be "traumatized" and ends "friendship" with anonymous person

Justin Bieber posted screenshots of a text exchange between him and an anonymous person on Instagram on Sunday. The first slide opened to texts he sent the other person, in which the singer expressed that he would not hold back his emotions for anyone. He wrote:

"If you don’t like my anger you don't like me"

Bieber opined "conflict" is inevitable in any relationship, adding his anger was only his way of responding to the pain he experienced. The 31-year-old continued:

"Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean"

In the next slide, the other person responded to Bieber's jabs, telling him they were not used to such verbal attacks. The anonymous individual denied Bieber's previous accusation that they did not sympathize with his anger.

Regardless, the Let Me Love You crooner declared:

"This friendship is officialy over"

Justin Bieber reasoned:

"I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out"

He took another jab at his supposed friend, saying he enjoyed their "short-lived" connection. Bieber cleared it for the other person that he did not need them as a friend, as the singer already has "good friends" who respect his boundaries.

In the last slide, the father of one called the anonymous person a "p*ssy", adding it was why he maintained a distance from them but was still open to giving them "the benefit of the doubt".

Bieber asked them to leave him alone, and ended the conversation by announcing that he would block them.

The other person's name was not disclosed. The singer did not provide context behind the circumstances that led to him cutting that person off.

Justin Bieber asks everyone to "quit" asking him about his well-being

Shortly before sharing his textual outburst on Instagram, Justin Bieber took to his IG Stories, posting himself shaking his head in supposed disappointment with a subtext reading, "How I feel about u".

Bieber later shared his post on his IG Stories with another message for everyone:

"Quit asking me if Im [I'm] okay/ Quit asking me how I'm doing/ I don't do that to you/ Because I know how life is for all of us/ It's hard"

The singer asked everyone to encourage a mindset where one wouldn't project their insecurities on another individual. Bieber told everyone off by adding that their "concern" does not appeal to him as "care". He wrote:

"It's just oppressive weird"

Justin Bieber addresses his texts. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

This latest heated exchange comes after other cryptic words Bieber recently shared on Instagram.

Before sharing the screenshots of his conversation with the anonymous person, Bieber shared an unusual Father's Day nod to himself with the caption:

"I'm a dad that's not to be f***ed with"

Reiterating his message in another post, Bieber wrote:

"quit f***king with me I'm really not the one"

Last week, he took to his IG Stories to share a blurry smiling selfie with the message, "The secret in this life is forgiveness" written on it.

