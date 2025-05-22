"He is sending messages everybody know about" – Freddy P claims Justin Bieber tried to send a message on Pizzagate during Diddy's trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former associate Freddy P recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast and claimed Justin Bieber tried to send a cryptic message to the world about the alleged Pizzagate conspiracy theory amid the ongoing Diddy trial.

Ad

It was a reference to the Canadian pop icon posting a short video on Instagram on May 14, 2025, showing himself eating pizza. As for Pizzagate, it is a conspiracy theory that emerged in 2016 during the presidential election cycle.

According to the viral claim that has since been debunked, the New York Police Department discovered a human trafficking and pedophilia ring linked to the Democratic Party members.

Now, in the video uploaded on YouTube on May 21, 2025, Freddy P alleged that Justin Bieber tried to pass on a deliberate message by sharing his clip.

Ad

Trending

The Florida rap artist further claimed that everybody in the entertainment industry already knew what Bieber was seemingly insinuating, such as Diddy’s alleged involvement in Pizzagate.

“If you look right now, Justin Bieber eating pizza, he is sending messages. Everybody know about Pizzagate,” Freddy P stated.

The former member of Da Band continued by claiming that once people did their own research on the internet and on social media platforms such as Instagram, they realized Pizzagate had allegedly been right in front of them all along.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Freddy P’s remarks on Justin Bieber, Pizzagate, and the Diddy trial

During his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, rapper Freddy P, whose real name is Freddrick Watson, alleged that a lot of powerful and wealthy people from the industry were seemingly involved in Pizzagate. He claimed that Diddy was one of them.

Ad

“It’s not only Puffy, it’s a culture. It’s the people that’s around them, it’s Hollywood… It’s weird. It’s who they are, they belong to. I don’t know why people be seeming so amazed with what’s going on right now. They belong to Satan,” Freddy P stated.

Ad

According to Watson, individuals like Diddy pushed “agendas” which made them wealthier and more powerful, yet they were “in your face” the whole time.

Freddy P added that Pizzagate was no longer a secret or a theory, and hinted that Justin Bieber, just like other insiders, had knowledge of the same.

Elsewhere in the video, Watson questioned the time of Bieber’s pizza-eating video and hinted the pop star was one of Diddy’s alleged victims and thus had “half of his face” ruined. The rapper was alluding to Justin’s temporary facial paralysis in June 2022, which was claimed to be a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Freddy P also shared his insights about Cassie Ventura’s testimony at the ongoing Sean Combs trial, Wendy Williams reportedly being a victim of circumstances and having her “whole memory” wiped out, and more. He named industry insiders such as Clive Davis, and Kim Porter during the chat.

Justin Bieber dismissed speculation that he is an alleged Diddy victim

Freddy P is not the only one to question the timing of Justin Bieber’s pizza-eating video. Author and journalist Liz Crokin took to X last week and claimed:

Ad

“Bieber was no doubt a victim of Diddy and has been exposing Pizzagate and calling for justice for years.”

She also pointed out that Justin’s video was shot by a CCTV-style camera, doubling down on the allegation that Diddy reportedly filmed his guests and victims during his infamous parties and freak-offs, to seemingly use them for blackmail.

Crokin also shared several past videos and images of Combs and Bieber, and other evidence to back her claims.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, representatives of the Peaches singer recently released a public statement that refuted the longtime speculation that Justin was one of Diddy’s alleged victims.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the spokesperson shared on May 15, 2025.

Ad

Earlier, in the aftermath of Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024, an insider told the press that Bieber was “aware” of his former mentor’s legal troubles and allegations, but his "focus" was on his newborn son Jack Blues, who was born to him and his wife Hailey in August last year.

Around this time, the video of 15-year-old Bieber hanging out with Combs resurfaced. In the video, Diddy was heard saying Justin was living the “dream” of any teenager, adding that while he could not “disclose” further details, there was a prospect of getting “some girls.”

Ad

"You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now [Justin is] having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy. They're having the times of their lives," the Bad Boy Records rapper said back then.

Justin Bieber posted a pizza-eating video last week. (Image via X)

Justin Bieber’s 2020 music video for Yummy also came under scrutiny. Online theories emerged that he allegedly tried to expose the Pizzagate theory and his exploitation at the hands of Sean Combs.

Ad

While none of these have ever been proven, the 31-year-old Justice singer previously posted a series of images featuring pizza and babies to promote the song, Yummy, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sean Combs is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has continued to deny them and has been on trial since May 5, 2025. It is expected to run for at least seven more weeks. Justin Bieber has not been mentioned in court yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More