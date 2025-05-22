"He is sending messages everybody know about" – Freddy P claims Justin Bieber tried to send a message on Pizzagate during Diddy's trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former associate Freddy P recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast and claimed Justin Bieber tried to send a cryptic message to the world about the alleged Pizzagate conspiracy theory amid the ongoing Diddy trial.
It was a reference to the Canadian pop icon posting a short video on Instagram on May 14, 2025, showing himself eating pizza. As for Pizzagate, it is a conspiracy theory that emerged in 2016 during the presidential election cycle.
According to the viral claim that has since been debunked, the New York Police Department discovered a human trafficking and pedophilia ring linked to the Democratic Party members.
Now, in the video uploaded on YouTube on May 21, 2025, Freddy P alleged that Justin Bieber tried to pass on a deliberate message by sharing his clip.
The Florida rap artist further claimed that everybody in the entertainment industry already knew what Bieber was seemingly insinuating, such as Diddy’s alleged involvement in Pizzagate.
“If you look right now, Justin Bieber eating pizza, he is sending messages. Everybody know about Pizzagate,” Freddy P stated.
The former member of Da Band continued by claiming that once people did their own research on the internet and on social media platforms such as Instagram, they realized Pizzagate had allegedly been right in front of them all along.
More about Freddy P’s remarks on Justin Bieber, Pizzagate, and the Diddy trial
During his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, rapper Freddy P, whose real name is Freddrick Watson, alleged that a lot of powerful and wealthy people from the industry were seemingly involved in Pizzagate. He claimed that Diddy was one of them.
“It’s not only Puffy, it’s a culture. It’s the people that’s around them, it’s Hollywood… It’s weird. It’s who they are, they belong to. I don’t know why people be seeming so amazed with what’s going on right now. They belong to Satan,” Freddy P stated.
According to Watson, individuals like Diddy pushed “agendas” which made them wealthier and more powerful, yet they were “in your face” the whole time.
Freddy P added that Pizzagate was no longer a secret or a theory, and hinted that Justin Bieber, just like other insiders, had knowledge of the same.
Elsewhere in the video, Watson questioned the time of Bieber’s pizza-eating video and hinted the pop star was one of Diddy’s alleged victims and thus had “half of his face” ruined. The rapper was alluding to Justin’s temporary facial paralysis in June 2022, which was claimed to be a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Freddy P also shared his insights about Cassie Ventura’s testimony at the ongoing Sean Combs trial, Wendy Williams reportedly being a victim of circumstances and having her “whole memory” wiped out, and more. He named industry insiders such as Clive Davis, and Kim Porter during the chat.
Justin Bieber dismissed speculation that he is an alleged Diddy victim
Freddy P is not the only one to question the timing of Justin Bieber’s pizza-eating video. Author and journalist Liz Crokin took to X last week and claimed:
“Bieber was no doubt a victim of Diddy and has been exposing Pizzagate and calling for justice for years.”
She also pointed out that Justin’s video was shot by a CCTV-style camera, doubling down on the allegation that Diddy reportedly filmed his guests and victims during his infamous parties and freak-offs, to seemingly use them for blackmail.
Crokin also shared several past videos and images of Combs and Bieber, and other evidence to back her claims.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Peaches singer recently released a public statement that refuted the longtime speculation that Justin was one of Diddy’s alleged victims.
"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the spokesperson shared on May 15, 2025.
Earlier, in the aftermath of Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024, an insider told the press that Bieber was “aware” of his former mentor’s legal troubles and allegations, but his "focus" was on his newborn son Jack Blues, who was born to him and his wife Hailey in August last year.
Around this time, the video of 15-year-old Bieber hanging out with Combs resurfaced. In the video, Diddy was heard saying Justin was living the “dream” of any teenager, adding that while he could not “disclose” further details, there was a prospect of getting “some girls.”
"You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now [Justin is] having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy. They're having the times of their lives," the Bad Boy Records rapper said back then.
Justin Bieber’s 2020 music video for Yummy also came under scrutiny. Online theories emerged that he allegedly tried to expose the Pizzagate theory and his exploitation at the hands of Sean Combs.
While none of these have ever been proven, the 31-year-old Justice singer previously posted a series of images featuring pizza and babies to promote the song, Yummy, during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sean Combs is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has continued to deny them and has been on trial since May 5, 2025. It is expected to run for at least seven more weeks. Justin Bieber has not been mentioned in court yet.