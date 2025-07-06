“What kinda collab is this”—Netizens react as Justin Bieber posts a picture with Sexyy Red from the studio 

Justin Bieber recently shared a picture with Sexxy Red from a studio, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. The two artists have previously shown respect for each other, as Bieber also attended Red's birthday party in April 2025.
The Canadian singer shared a series of posts, comprising pictures and videos, on his Instagram on Saturday, July 5. Almost all of them were from a studio, as they appeared to show stills from the process of making a new album. In the third post, there was one picture where Bieber was seen sitting with Sexyy Red, with both artists looking at their respective phones.
Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, also commented on the post:
"My friend till da end"
Fans online have reacted to these posts, with many asking what the artists are possibly working on:
"What kinda collab is this," X user asked.
"What are they cooking together," another wrote.
"What tf are they doing together???," another asked.
Some fans also expressed their excitement at a potential collaboration.
"The duo we didn’t know we needed," one user wrote.
"Ooh, this gon' be spicy," another commented.
"Woah, Bieber collabing with Sexyy Red? Fire," another wrote.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Bieber traveled abroad with many collaborators to complete his upcoming studio album.
Also Read: Was Justin Bieber's "Standing On Business" rant directed toward his security guard? Singer clarifies confusion over his viral video
Justin Bieber recently offered support to Sexyy Red after Ray J's comments
During a live stream on his Twitch channel on June 7, 2025, rapper Ray J had falsely claimed that he had slept with Sexyy Red. He said:
“I slept with Sexyy Red… that’s on the dead homies. Talking about I party with Sexyy Red, n***a. Ask her. That’s on the dead homies, n***a. I slept with her, n***a.”
Red then slammed Ray J. She confronted him through Instagram DM and also shared her chat with the rapper on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption:
"Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird...play in yo A* not wimmie [...]Even to b sayin we 'slept' on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!"
Justin Bieber, meanwhile, reposted Red's story on his account and mentioned in the caption:
"THIS RUBS ME REAL WRONG. SORRY @SEXYYRED U THE GOAT"
Ray J issued a public apology to Sexyy Red in another video soon after.
Also Read: Sexyy Red slams Ray J for falsely claiming they slept together
Justin Bieber eager to return to music: Reports
There has been plenty of speculation around Justin Bieber in recent months, following his fallout with the paparazzi and musings on Instagram. According to The U.S. Sun, he also had a falling out with his pastor, Judah Smith.
However, an insider told The U.S. Sun, that the Canadian pop star is keen to get back to music. He was seen at Martin Garrix's concert on June 27 in Los Angeles with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The insider shared that the singer then reportedly went to The Bird Streets Club without her and played his new album for his "homies".
Later, he went to a recording studio and spent the night at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. As per the insider, Bieber is focused on making a musical comeback despite all the speculation about his personal life.
Notably, his last album was Justice, which was released in 2021.
Also Read: In Photos: Justin Bieber’s one-year-old son Jack dons Auston Matthews' #34 Maple Leafs jersey