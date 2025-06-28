In Photos: Justin Bieber’s one-year-old son Jack dons Auston Matthews' #34 Maple Leafs jersey

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber posted a series of photos on his Instagram featuring his son Jack Blues Bieber wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey this week. Biber has been a die-hard Leafs fan and occasionally attends games at the Scotiabank Arena.

On Friday, he shared a carousel of clicks featuring baby Jack in Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ number 34. Bieber captioned the post:

“🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️🧍‍♂️”

Jack Blues Biber was born in August last year to Justin and Hailey Bieber. The official Instagram account of the Toronto Maple Leafs reacted with three blue heart emojis in the comments section of the post soon after.

This continues Bieber’s long-standing support for the Leafs. In a past post from 2021, he also showed off Leafs gear and has previously collaborated on a team jersey design.

Justin Bieber showed support for the Leafs during Game 7

Earlier during the playoffs this year, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were seen rinkside at Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The couple sat behind the Leafs bench during the elimination game cheering for Toronto. Justin later posted a series of selfies on Instagram with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews visible in the background.

“I’m a sl*t for these boys,” Bieber wrote in the caption.

He wore a cream-colored fuzzy hat, black sunglasses and a red and orange striped pullover while Hailey showed her support in a Maple Leafs jacket.

The Leafs lost 6-1 on the night and Florida advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. After the game, Bieber also penned a heartfelt and encouraging message for his favorite team.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that.”

“I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Canadian music artist Drake had revealed on the occasion that he placed a $1.25 million bet on the Leafs which he lost. He later posted a story on Instagram writing, “Bieber curse” with the betting slip, which refers to a conspiracy theory among fans that teams Justin Bieber support eventually loses because of the said curse.

