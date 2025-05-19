Justin Bieber sends a strong message to Maple Leafs fans following lopsided Game 7 playoff loss against Panthers 

Justin Bieber showed his support for the Toronto Maple Leafs after their tough Game 7 loss to the Panthers. He posted photos from the game on Instagram, including a few with his wife, Hailey Bieber, who wore a Maple Leafs jacket. The couple sat close to the ice and watched the game from behind the bench.

In the post, Bieber wrote:

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that.”

He added:

“I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

Bieber also shared some selfies from the game. Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews could be seen in the background. Bieber joked:

“I’m a sl*t for these boys."

The game ended in a 6-1 loss for Toronto. The Florida Panthers moved on to the Eastern Conference Final.

Rapper Drake also reacted to the loss. He reportedly placed a $1.25 million bet on the Leafs. After the game, he posted the betting slip on Instagram. He later wrote “Bieber curse” in a follow-up story.

Even after the loss, Bieber stayed positive. He made it clear he still believes in the team.

Maple Leafs struggle with team chemistry in 6-1 Game 7 loss to Panthers

The Panthers opened the scoring at 3:15 of the second period when Seth Jones beat Joseph Woll with a wrist shot. Anton Lundell made it 2-0 at 7:18, scoring off a rebound from Brad Marchand’s shot. Jonah Gadjovich added a third goal at 9:39, finishing a cross-slot pass from A.J. Greer.

Toronto’s Max Domi gave the Leafs some hope at 2:07 of the third, scoring five-hole after a stretch pass from Bobby McMann. But Eetu Luostarinen answered 47 seconds later, tipping in Marchand’s shot to make it 4-1. Sam Reinhart then scored through traffic at 9:24, and Marchand added an empty-net goal at 16:57 to seal the 6-1 win.

The Leafs were outshot 18-5 in the second period. Auston Matthews said via NHL.com:

“I think just not on the same page in different areas of the game.”

The Maple Leafs have now lost their last seven Game 7s.

