  Justin Bieber's album "SWAG" — Complete tracklist, features & everything to know 

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Jul 11, 2025 06:30 GMT
Justin Bieber has announced a new project— his seventh studio album, titled SWAG, which is scheduled to drop on Friday, July 11. Billboards announcing the Sorry singer's new album were spotted in LA as well as in Iceland, The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Bieber has himself shared multiple pictures and videos of SWAG's billboards from different locations on his Instagram handle on Thursday. Some of these also had what is presumed to be the album's tracklist.

Per the billboard, the soon-to-drop album will contain these 20 songs:

  1. All I Can Take
  2. Daisies
  3. Yukon
  4. Go Baby
  5. Things You Do
  6. Butterflies
  7. Way It Is
  8. First Place
  9. Soulful
  10. Walking Away
  11. Glory Voice Memo
  12. Devotion
  13. Dadz Love
  14. Therapy Session
  15. Sweet Spot
  16. 405
  17. Swag
  18. Zuma House
  19. Too Long
  20. Forgiveness

Sources of The Hollywood Reporter claim that the new Justin Bieber album will be released by Def Jam. According to the media out, the Peaches singer finished the final touches of his album in late April 2025, for which he was headed to Iceland at the time.

During his time there, Bieber hosted multiple jam sessions to "vibe out" with collaborators, an insider at the media outlet reports. These jam sessions were attended by artists like Tay James— his longtime DJ, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin.

The artists to feature on Justin Bieber's new album are Cash Cobain, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin. In recent months, the Mistletoe singer has given them all shout-outs on his social media handles.

Bieber's new album comes four years after his last album, Justice, was released. The singer's life has changed significantly since then. He parted ways with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, in 2023, and welcomed his firstborn, Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife, Hailey, the following year, in August 2024.

Justin Bieber posted a picture with Hailey earlier this week

The announcement of Justin Bieber's seventh album comes in the wake of the singer posting a scenic photo with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. In the picture, the couple appears to be sitting at the seaside, with Justin hugging the Rhode founder.

Bieber captioned the post with multiple heart-eyed emojis. While the location of the picture wasn't revealed, it is believed to be in Spain. This is because Hailey has been sharing snippets of her Spanish vacation on her handle as well.

As the announcement of Justin's new album dropped on social media, Hailey shared one of its cover arts, which is a family portrait of the three, on her Instagram story, writing over it:

"Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

Per E! News, the message in Hailey's story references the viral video of Justin Bieber confronting paparazzi, which had gone viral last month. In the video, Bieber, who was visiting Malibu beach one evening, told a photographer: "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

Justin and Hailey Bieber coming together for the cover art of the singer's new album shuts down the rumor of their divorce, which first started when the supermodel was spotted in public without her engagement ring last month, on June 20, 2025.

Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
