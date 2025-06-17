"The guy is a ticking time bomb" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber saying he is "broken" and trying to fix himself makes him angrier

On Monday, June 16, Justin Bieber shared a message on his Instagram handle, opening up about the anger issues that he struggles with. Admitting to being "broken" and having "anger issues," Bieber wrote that he has been working to fix himself his "whole life," and it has only made him "more tired and more angry".

The Sorry singer concluded his post by writing:

"Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I'm so exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"

TMZ tweeted about Justin Bieber's acknowledgement of his anger issues in a tweet, which has since gone viral, receiving over 94K views.

Netizens have been reacting to the tweet, with one of them commenting:

"The guy is a ticking bomb. Hopefully, he gets help before he goes to far."

Some netizens claimed that the only way for Bieber to heal was to confess what he had suffered through.

"He gotta confess and tell the world what he been thru. The only way he gone heal." - commented an X user.

"We all been there, and some still do. Only difference is, the camera is ALWAYS on him. My depression would have been worse in his shoes. Not a fan of Bieber's music, but him as a human being, hope he pulls through all this BS." - added another one.

"Justin doesn’t deserve any of this. My heart hurts for him—praying hard and wishing him nothing but peace and strength." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others categorized the Peaches singer with rich men "crashing out" after having children, asking him to either get back to his music or support his wife in achieving her dreams.

"Dude! Get your sh*t together! I'm so sick of these rich men crashing out especially when they have kids. Pull your head out of your azz and go be a good father, get back into your music or retire and lift up your wife daily so she can achieve her dreams." - replied a fourth user.

"Leave the boy alone for a damn minute" - posted a fifth one.

"This guy was probably trafficked in the industry and people are wondering why he is crashing out. Smh." - commented a sixth netizen.

For the unversed, the mental and emotional health of Justin Bieber has been a subject of public speculation for months, especially in the wake of the birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Justin Bieber shared snippets of his Father's Day celebration with multiple Instagram posts

Justin Bieber's post about his anger issues comes after the singer posted multiple Instagram posts showcasing his Father's Day celebration as a first-time father over the weekend.

Most of these posts had a cryptic middle-finger emoji as their caption.

One of them was a close-up of his 10-month-old's hand, with a gold bracelet engraved with his initials, JBB, while in another one, Hailey was playing the piano, with Jack sitting on her lap.

Another post had a close-up of a shiny gold watch on Bieber's wrist, with the caption reading: "happy daddy day to me u lil ho".

Justin Bieber also shared screenshots of text messages exchanged with a former friend on Instagram on Monday, in which he broke off their friendship.

