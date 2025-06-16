  • home icon
  "Bro trying to revive his dead career" — Internet reacts to Kanye West's new song snippet released on Father's Day 

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Jun 16, 2025 11:08 GMT
On Sunday, June 15, Kanye West dropped a snippet of a new song on his X handle, captioning it: "bully"

The 30-second-long preview features a visual of a dark silhouette of a man sitting outside what appears to be a tunnel. The lyrics suggest that the track could belong to the holy music genre.

NFR Podcast shared the snippet on X on the same day. The clip has since gone viral, receiving over 1.7 million views, 9.5K likes, and 2K saves (at the time of writing this article).

Online reactions have been mixed, with one of them commenting:

Some users claimed that the songs Kanye West made had started to sound the same lately.

"Why all his song sound the same" questioned a netizen.
"You can tell he’s coming to his senses this sounding like holy music fr" added another one.
"this sounds great i can’t wait to hear the diddy lines 45 seconds later into the song" posted a third user.

Others expressed surprise at Ye going "back to God," especially in light of his recent actions, such as releasing a controversial track about H*tler and going to court to support Diddy.

For the unversed, Kanye made a brief appearance at a Manhattan court on Friday, June 13, where he sat in an overflow room to watch Diddy's trial privately. The rapper also indicated that he was there to support Combs when asked by journalists outside the court, as per CBS News.

"Bro saw the shi diddy was accused of and went straight back to God" replied a fourth one.
"The same guy who went to the court to support diddy, this snippet is good though" remarked a fifth user.
"Went from praising H*tler and defending Puff to Jesus Is King 2. Such a weird person man." wrote a sixth one.
"Going from HH to this, we might be on the wrong timeline" commented a seventh netizen.

As reported by HotNewHipHop on June 15, Kanye West had previously announced that he would be dropping his new album, Bully, on that date. June 15 is also the birthday of his eldest daughter, North West, who he shares with Kim Kardashian. However, no album was released by Ye on Sunday.

Kanye West legally changed his name for a second time

The new snippet of an untitled Kanye West comes just days after the Donda rapper legally changed his name for a second time. As reported by Page Six on June 10, the outlet obtained West's business documents from California, filed under the name "Ye Ye."

Prior to this, West had legally changed his name to "Ye" in 2021. While the rapper is yet to announce his new name on social media, he did share that he was going to stop using his current X handle on June 1.

Per the media outlet, Kanye tweeted on June 1 that he would "finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye." In a subsequent tweet, he wrote that he would start a new X account under the name "Ye."

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Edited by Shubham Soni
