"Kanye 2.0 vibe" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber ending friendship with an unnamed person over cryptic texts 

Justin Bieber recently posted screenshots of him ending his friendship with an unnamed person via text messages, accusing them of downplaying his trauma. On June 15, 2025, the Baby singer took to his Instagram to upload the screenshots, which showed him texting the person that he "will never suppress my emotions for someone else."

In another message, Bieber wrote that his anger was a "response" to his pain, adding:

“Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

When the person responded that they weren't used to someone "lashing out" at them, Bieber replied that he considered their friendship "officially over," adding that he would "never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."

In another message, Justin Bieber added that while he enjoyed their "short-lived relationship," he didn't need them as a friend, adding he had other good friends who respected his boundaries. In the third screenshot, Bieber called the unnamed person a "p***y," writing:

“I thought you were a p***y … which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt … this confirms you were the p***y I always thought u were. Please leave me alone now. Blocking you now.”

As the screenshots circulated on social media, many netizens shared their opinions on the messages and Justin Bieber's responses. One X user dubbed him "Kanye 2.0," recalling an incident where the rapper blocked streamer Adin Ross via text messages.

"Kanye 2.0 vibe. Remember when ye told adin to call him sir then blocked him for it."

Some netizens questioned who Justin Bieber sent the messages to.

"Lol who was bieber texting???" one person questioned.

"Im 80% sure thats Jaden Smith," another person speculated.

Others criticized the singer's messages, claiming it seemed like a "manipulative tactic."

"So, in order to have him as a friend you have to let him take his anger out on you? No thanks. He won’t have any real friends, just people willing to take abuse for money," one user said.

"Seems like he was just trying to convey how Bieber was making him feel and it’s all got turned on him lmao. Typical manipulative tactic," another person tweeted.

However, several netizens agreed with Justin Bieber's texts, claiming they were helping him set "healthy boundaries."

"I f**k with this heavily," one person posted.

"Good. That’s called setting healthy boundaries. It’s a shame no one taught him how to do this much earlier in life," another person added.

"Bro just wants peace and people keep drawing him to anger," one person commented.

"It’s wild how people only allow compassion after someone breaks. Justin’s been saying he’s traumatized, struggling, neurodivergent, and folks still mock him. Why? Because he doesn’t “fit” the kind of person they think deserves grace," another user wrote.

Justin Bieber recently argued with the paparazzi

Justin Bieber is no stranger to confrontation with paparazzi, having had multiple tense encounters with photographers stationed outside restaurants waiting for him over the past months. This time, he engaged in an 11-minute argument with a swarm of paparazzi outside Soho House Malibu on June 13, 2025.

According to Page Six, the singer told the paparazzi to "get out of [his] f**king face," continuing:

“I’m a real man with a real family. And you’re really in front of my face.”

When asked various questions by the photographers, Justin Bieber replied that he wanted to "set boundaries" with the paparazzi. He added that he didn't have to answer them as they were not his "buddies."

Justin Bieber accused the paparazzi of allegedly provoking him, telling them that their jobs were “at the expense of another human.” He also claimed that the photographers were "taking videos out of context," adding that he was at his "wits' end" and only "demanded respect."

Bieber continued that everyone was taking his anger as disrespect. However, according to him, he was angry because he was getting disrespected. He then pleaded with the photographers to leave him alone, but continued his tirade as they resumed filming him.

“You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you that I'm standing on business. I don’t give a f**k if you’re on the sidewalk. I’m a human f**king being, you’re standing around my car, at the beach! You know what I’m saying? You don’t think I’m a real f**king guy, do you? I don’t know who the f**ks paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f**king one. OK? Stop provoking me and s**t … I’m not to be f**ked with," Justin Bieber said.

In other news, Justin Bieber celebrated his first Father's Day on June 15, 2025, taking to Instagram to declare that he is "a dad that’s not to be f**ked with." Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

