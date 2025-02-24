Videos of singer Justin Bieber snapping at a paparazzi after a breakfast date with Hailey Bieber have been making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Bieber was spotted at the Beverly Glen Deli and as he made his way to his car, a paparazzi clicked multiple images of him.

While Bieber didn't react initially, he snapped when the pap thanked him for being allowed to click the singer. Justin Bieber told the paparazzi:

“Don’t thank me. I’m not asking you to be here. I’m saying I don’t want you to be here. When you thank me, it’s disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing.”

While Bieber looked angry at first, he tried explaining his perspective to the pap calmy toward the end, given the photographer said he was thanking the singer for everything he does for them.

The video of Bieber's encounter with the paparazzo has amassed 8.3 million views since it was posted by @dom_lucre on February 23, 2025. Netizens put forth their perspectives on the situation by expressing themselves on X.

Taking Justin Bieber's side for lashing out at the photographer, an X user assumed that the singer was going through a rough patch, alleging he was one of Diddy's victims.

"He looks broken and it's not his fault. I don't think he's the only one going through this. There are probably other Diddy victims who have lost their voices and gone downhill."

"Id probably say the same thing , ya can’t blame him. These people follow them everywhere" an X user commented

"I get it. JB IS respectful and doesn’t want/need to be engaged every time some pap takes a photo. It’s an invasion being photographed let alone having to now stop and respond! I’m w JB." another X user mentioned

"I know he's beyond tired of the lifestyle. I hope he gets some real peace in his life." an internet user stated

On the other hand, some internet users believed that Justin Bieber shouldn't have reacted the way he did:

"Justin was a little too sensitive..I get it’s frustrating but just get in your car and leave. Guys just making a living" an X user tweeted

"Seems like Justin needs to take a chill pill. You wanted fame but now not willing to pay the price for your fame? Hmmmm…" a netizen remarked

Justin Bieber's representative dismisses rumors of the singer using drugs

According to a report by TMZ dated February 23, 2025, Justin Bieber's representative dismissed rumors about the singer using drugs which surfaced after photos of Bieber with dark circles and red eyes started making rounds on the internet.

Bieber's rep mentioned that the past year has been "very transformative" for the singer as he closed doors on multiple business relations and close friendships that didn't serve him any longer.

The Sorry singer's representative added that he was working on new music and busy parenting his newborn, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin Bieber's representative told the publication that the rumors concerning the singer's physical and mental health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

In his documentary series Justin Bieber: Sessions, the Baby singer confessed to his tryst with using drugs in the past wherein he admitted to smoking marijuana at the age of 12 or 13.

In addition to his recent run-in with a paparazzi and speculations surrounding drug use, Justin Bieber also made headlines by seemingly unfollowing some celebrities on Instagram.

As per Complex's report dated February 18, 2025, Bieber reportedly unfollowed The Weeknd, Drake, and Benny Blanco.

