"U can't smoke little baby": Fans show concern as Justin Bieber drops new Instagram post smoking in studio 

Justin Bieber has once again sparked intense public discussion over a series of photographs he posted to Instagram on May 2, 2025. The pop star's post, showcasing him smoking in a studio environment, divided fans. Fans expressed concern about Justin Bieber's role model status, given that he is now a dad, and indoor smoking seemed like an irresponsible act.

Justin Bieber's Instagram post in question (Image via justinbieber/Instagram)

Many fans expressed their views through the comment section. One fan affectionately expressed their concern, saying:

"U can't smoke little baby"

Comments on Justin Bieber's Instagram post (Image via justinbieber/ Instagram)

Few voiced their disappointment, asking Bieber to think about his son Jack Blues, while others showed excitement for the upcoming album:

Fans showcased anticipation regarding the new album drop (Image via justinbieber/ Instagram)

In recent times, Bieber has prioritized a calmer way of life. He’s been more vocal about his Christian faith, mental health journey, and commitment to marriage and family.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Justin Bieber: A History of Controversy

The 31-year-old musician's behavior has previously captured the media spotlight. Through time, he has publicly shared his experiences with drug addiction along with his battle to remain sober.

In Bieber's YouTube docu-series, Seasons, released in 2020, he explained how he consumed massive amounts of marijuana together with lean and various other substances when he was a teenager. Justin Bieber stated that he used drugs to handle his celebrity responsibilities and adjust to the demanding experiences that came with his fame.

He further discussed how his addiction escalated to a dangerous point where his security personnel needed to check his pulse when he was sleeping to determine if he was alive. The dark phase of his life created a situation where he required assistance, along with implementing major lifestyle changes to recover.

Coachella 2025 became the center of fan worry after several clips from the festival were posted online showing him unsteady throughout the festival.

The released videos show him smoking while swaying to his track What Do You Mean? A second video shows him shirtless dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at the afterparty event.

Despite the controversies, Bieber is reportedly working on new music projects in 2025, pointing to a return to the music scene. Since the release of his last full album titled Justice in 2021, the singer has provided fans with previews of his upcoming projects.

Notably, he has been working with producer Mk. gee. Last year, in a New York Times profile interview, M.K. Gee announced that he was collaborating with Bieber on fresh musical projects.

“Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

Bieber has also been seen with Eddie Benjamin, a songwriter who previously collaborated with him on past projects. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has produced for artists such as Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes.

