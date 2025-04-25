"Does he want to be famous or not" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber sharing a video of getting swarmed by paparazzi

Singer Justin Bieber shared video on Instagram on April 24, 2025, that showed him being swarmed by paparazzi as he left an unknown location. Bieber was surrounded by security and his team when he stepped onto the road from a narrow alleyway, where paparazzi waited for him with cameras. Several flashes went off as the singer, presumably filming the video, walked towards his car as his escort asked the cameramen to back off and give way.

A voice, presumably Bieber's, can be heard saying, "Look at these guys, man." Someone from his team asked the photographers to back up and leave if they were done, just as the video ended.

"This has to stop," Beiber wrote in his Instagram caption.

Bieber's latest video received over 234K views as of this article and was cross-posted on X by Pop Base. The video attracted varied reactions, with one user wondering if the Sorry singer wanted to be "famous or not."

"Didn’t he just brag about being better than everyone? Now he can’t handle the paparazzi? Does he want to be famous or not.."

Some netizens claimed Justin Bieber should be used to the paparazzi by now since he had been a part of the entertainment industry since he was a teenager. One user alleged that he had called the paparazzi himself to "make a video out of it."

"You’d think 20 years later into fame he’d be used to it," one person posted.

"Bro is not Taylor Swift," another person added.

"Perhaps this is karma? Remember when the paps harassed Selena?" someone else commented.

""Swarmed" and its just 5 people that he called to make a video out of it," another user wrote.

However, several sympathized with Justin Bieber, criticizing paparazzi culture. One person noted that it was "honestly sad" that the singer had to deal with the paparazzi for such a long time. Others stated that they hoped things changed as "celebrities deserve privacy too."

"He needs to get his security to shine flashlights at the cameras so they can’t see nun tbh," one person tweeted.

"It’s honestly sad how long he’s had to go through this, and it’s even sadder the reality that it won’t ever end… god forbid a kid just wanted to make some music…" another person added.

"Celebs deserve privacy too The constant paparazzi swarm is just too much. I really hope things change for the better, it's just not okay," someone else commented.

"Celebrities can't live a private life anymore This needs to stop And Justin faced all this from a young age too," another user said.

Exploring Justin Bieber's recent paparazzi encounters

This is not the first time Justin Bieber has been critical of paparazzi following him in the last few months. He seemingly had a heated encounter with the cameramen outside Beverly Glen Deli in February, where he was enjoying breakfast with his wife, Hailey.

The encounter began after the cameraman said "Thank you, bro," as the Biebers walked towards their car. On hearing this, Justin Bieber replied:

"Don't thank me. I'm not asking you to be here. Do you know what I mean? I'm saying I don't want you to be here. When you thank me, it's disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing."

More recently, Justin Bieber encountered paparazzi at Coachella's first weekend. He was spotted with his friends at a coffee shop on April 9, 2025, with the paparazzi reportedly waiting outside.

When one cameraman wished him good morning, Justin Bieber replied that it was not good for him due to the paparazzi being there. He accused the cameramen of not caring about human beings and chasing money.

“No. Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here? Money, that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings," the singer said.

In other news, Justin Bieber has been in the limelight amid rumors of a breakup with his wife, Hailey. However, the singer put the rumors to rest in a new Instagram Story, while addressing the recent uptick of gossip surrounding the couple.

"And honestly, if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em,” he wrote.

The couple became first-time parents after they welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

