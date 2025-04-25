"Did he just compare himself to Princess Diana?"- Internet reacts to Justin Bieber announcing he won't leave LA after criticizing the paparazzi

Justin Bieber has sparked a wave of online reactions following his recent public outcry against paparazzi harassment in Los Angeles. On April 25, 2025, the 31-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram showing himself being surrounded by photographers, captioning it with, "This has to stop.

The incident, along with a follow-up post where Bieber referenced Princess Diana, has divided public opinion and reignited debates about celebrity privacy.

Justin Bieber wrote in his Instagram post caption:

"People have had to die cuz of this sh*t. Princess Diana is the first that comes to mind smh. We gotta do better please can we make a change?"

His post immediately drew widespread attention, with some users empathizing with his struggles, while others questioned the comparison. Fans took to social media to defend Bieber, highlighting the consistent presence of paparazzi in Bieber's life since his teenage years.

"Love jb but did he just compare himself to princess Diana?" one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

"He thinks he's on princess Diana's level IM CRYING," another user wrote.

"Dawg Princess Diana? I get he hates paparazzi but come on bro," a user tweeted.

Justin honestly placed himself on the media bad side. He is always complaining when paparazzi take a picture of him in public. Bro is a celebrity what does he expect he should deal with it, another user claimed.

The initial responses criticized Bieber for seemingly comparing himself to Princess Diana, with some suggesting he was overestimating his status. However, other users came to his defense, saying that he was highlighting the dangers of paparazzi and calling for stronger legal protections.

"He did not compare himself to Princess Diana, he pretty much said that no laws have been changed to protect people from the paparazzi- and she was the first example of the dangers from them as they contributed to her death," an X user remarked.

"There should be some form of legal regulations against these paparazzi," another user wrote.

"Staying to push for change takes real courage—respect for using your platform where it matters most," a user noted.

Justin Bieber opens up about life in LA

Justin Bieber also addressed suggestions that he should relocate to avoid constant attention, responding in the same post:

"Everyone telling me to move from LA. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed? How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?"

He added that he had also been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood, calling it "embarrassing." However, he made it clear that he wants nothing to do with it now as a grown adult with a wife and son.

The post marks one of Bieber's most personal public statements in recent months. In August 2024, he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, and since then, Bieber has maintained a relatively low profile. Although he has recently been active on Instagram, sharing music from a variety of artists, as reported by Rolling Stone on April 25, 2025.

On the same day as Justin Bieber's viral post, Hailey Bieber appeared at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She won an award and publicly thanked her husband.

"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she said during her speech.

As reported by People on April 25, 2025, sources close to the couple stated that Hailey is focused on providing a stable family environment amid concerns about Justin's emotional state. While she remains supportive, she is also reportedly encouraging him to prioritize his well-being.

In other news, Justin Bieber's new fashion brand, Skylrk, marks a significant departure from his previous venture, Drew House. While Drew House was known for its casual, playful designs, Skylrk embraces a more minimalist and futuristic aesthetic, as reported by E! News.

The brand features oversized parachute pants, sloped-shoulder hoodies, and accessories that reflect an experimental design approach. Justin Bieber has been teasing Skylrk on Instagram, showcasing items like sweatsuits, colorful sunglasses, and chunky sandals.

