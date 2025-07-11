"What could he possibly have to say" — Netizens react to Druski being featured on 3 songs on Justin Bieber's new album "SWAG" 

Justin Bieber recently took his fans by surprise by dropping his new album SWAG on July 11, 2025, a 20-song record featuring social media comedian Druski on 3 songs.

The songs featuring Druski are Therapy Session, Standing On Business, and Soulful. The collaborations with Druski are more like commentaries, taking a dig at Bieber from what the comedian's lines on the tracks suggest.

For instance, the track Therapy Session features a conversation between the Baby singer and Druski, which appears to be a confessional interlude wherein the comedian says:

"That's why I say, I'ma be your counselor. I'ma tell you, you start smokin' these Black & Milds with me, bro, you gon' feel way better"

Druski's appearance on Justin Bieber's latest album has led netizens to express their opinions about the same on X, wherein an X user tweeted:

"What could he possibly have to say 💀"

77 👑 @7ixers LINK What could he possibly have to say 💀

"what could possibly tie druski and Justin🥴" an X user questioned

"How tf Druski get 3 features on JBs album 😭😭" another X user mentioned

"druski getting features is diabolical 😭" an internet user stated

"what the f*ck does druski have to offer to a music album? 😂😂😂" another internet user commented

On the other hand, some internet users perceived Druski's features on Justin Bieber's latest project positively:

"Druski getting featured three times on Justin Bieber’s new album shows how much his talent and presence are valued It’s great to see such collaborations that blend different styles and bring fresh energy to the music Looking forward to hearing those tracks and seeing how they complement each other" an X user tweeted

"Druski on three tracks?? 😭 not Justin Bieber turning “SWAG” into a whole vibe with SOULFUL, THERAPY SESSION & STANDING ON BUSINESS, this album bout to be a ride!" a netizen remarked

"Druski's album feature game is officially stronger than my resume. Justin Bieber knows talent when he sees it. 🔥" another netizen expressed

Justin Bieber seemingly dismisses marital issue rumors with the track GO BABY on his latest album

In addition to rapping about his issues, life, and other important aspects, Justin Bieber's latest album SWAG features a track, GO BABY, where he addresses his bond with Hailey Bieber, amid rumors of marital troubles.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 and recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. However, multiple social media pages and Reddit threads circulated clips suggesting Bieber reportedly disliked Hailey and was acting a certain way toward her.

Seemingly putting the rumors to rest, Justin describes Hailey with a reference to her Rhode Beauty business, which she recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty, scoring a $1 million deal as per BBC's May 2025 report.

“That’s my baby, she’s iconic/ iPhone case, lip gloss on it,” Justin sings

Moreover, the song's pre-chorus features lyrics stating:

"So cry on my shoulder, just turn into me/ Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it/ You better believe it that I can hold all the weight and shrivel inside/ So cry on my shoulder, that low melody/ Cry on my shoulder, I know you'll breach me/ Lay it all down and I can love it away, just stay by my side"

In another track called WALKING AWAY, Justin Bieber sings:

"Baby, I ain't walking away/ You were my diamond/ Gave you a ring/ I made you a promise/ I told you I'd change"

Netizens speculate that WALKING AWAY is an ode to the tough times that Justin and Hailey might've encountered during their marriage and that the singer is telling his wife they'll get through it via the lyrics of the song.

In addition to Druski, Bieber's SWAG features collaborations with Gunna, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, Dijon, and Sexxy Red.

