Kai Cenat grooves to Justin Bieber's new song "SWEET SPOT" until becoming confused over Sexyy Red's part

On Friday, July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album titled SWAG. The release happened only a couple of hours after he announced the album for the first time, according to reports by Billboard.

Sometimes after its release, Kai Cenat was seen vibing to SWEET SPOT, one of the songs from the album, on his livestream.

While the streamer was grooving to the recently released track, he suddenly changed his reaction to a more confused one. This shift happened when Sexyy Red's verses started in the song. Red's version went as,

"Put it on me, baby, oh yeah, it's been overdue (Uh-uh)/ He gon' do whatever I say 'cause Sexyy got that hoochie-coo (Hoochie coochie)/ Never had a bitch like me, I'm gangster, but I keep it cute (On Blood)..."

After getting seemingly confused, Kai Cenat stopped grooving and he sat on his chair. The streamer was then seem trying to apparently focus on the lyrics more.

The portion of the livestream soon began getting viral for Kai's reaction. Several accounts, including @scubaryan_ uploaded the same from their respective X accounts. The post shared by @scubaryan_ came with a caption that read:

"Kai Cenat was vibing to Justin Bieber's new song “SWEET SPOT” but was confused on how to feel about Sexyy Red’s part 😭."

The reaction sparked mixed responses online. Some netizens joked about it, while others felt Justin Bieber could have picked someone other than Sexyy Red for the album.

This is Bieber’s first album in over four years, following Justice in March 2021, which included hits such as Peaches, Holy, Anyone, and Ghost. His new track SWEET SPOT has gained just over 59K views on YouTube so far.

Justin Bieber had also dropped the cover art for his new album

As mentioned earlier, Justin Bieber suddenly dropped his seventh studio album, causing a buzz online. The album has 20 tracks, and he also shared the cover art, which features photos of him with his wife Hailey and their son Jack.

These photos were first posted on his Instagram stories. On Thursday, Hailey also shared a few images on her Instagram story, hinting at the album's release. Some of the slides showed the cover art for SWAG, including one of her with Justin.

A few minutes back from the time of writing, Hailey shared a story with a screenshot showing that she was listening to DAISIES, another song from SWAG. The tracklist of the 20-track album went as:

ALL I CAN TAKE

DAISIES

YUKON

GO BABY

THINGS YOU DO

BUTTERFLIES

WAY IT IS

FIRST PLACE

SOULFUL

WALKING AWAY

GLORY VOICE MEMO

DEVOTION

DADZ LOVE

THERAPY SESSION

SWEET SPOT

405

SWAG

ZUMA HOUSE

TOO LONG

FORGIVENESS

According to Elle, the songs from the album suggested different aspects of Justin Bieber's life. The track DADZ LOVE was reportedly talking about fatherhood, while THERAPY SESSION addressed his mental health situation. Meanwhile, songs such as Devotion, Forgiveness, and Things You Do were reportedly about his relationship with Hailey Bieber.

The fact that Justin Bieber was set to release this album on July 11, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the article, the album has guest features not just from Sexyy Red, but from artists including Gunna and Cash Cobain as well.

The outlet further reported that in April of this year, Justin Bieber went to Iceland to work on the finishing touches on the album.

A lot of billboards with the word "SWAG" began getting viral prior to the album release

Justin Bieber did not immediately reveal the name of his seventh studio album. Fans initially began noticing several billboards popping across Iceland, Atlanta, and Los Angeles with the word "SWAG" on them. The photos and clips of the same began getting circulated all across social media platforms.

This prompted netizens to assume that the studio album would possibly be named "SWAG", and the assumption was clearly perfect. The photos and videos of these billboards were further shared by Justin Bieber on his official Instagram profile, making it more likely at the time that the project would be called SWAG.

These teasers led the fans to urge the singer to drop the album soon. Talking about the genre, a source told People that this time it would be different. According to the insider:

"It's darker, more vulnerable and less polished. It's in no way depressing though."

They additionally stated that the music would be much "deeper" this time. Fans have been quite excited about the new release currently.

