"Collabs no one asked for" — Internet reacts to Maroon 5 collaborating with Sexyy Red on "Love Is Like" 

On Wednesday, July 9, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine told Today that they were involving two rappers: Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne for an upcoming project. The news surfaced shortly after the band dropped their new track Priceless, featuring LISA. Until now, the Thai singer was the only known artist to feature on the upcoming album Love Is Like.

Ad

Revealing further about Red and Wayne's involvement in the project, Levine said:

"We kind of organically chose some really great guests. We have obviously, Lisa — that everybody knows — so LISA, that one, cat's out of the bag. Lil Wayne did a verse of the song, and Sexyy Red ... it's a nice mix of people, and we're really excited about the songs we're doing."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The album was first announced by the Maroon 5 vocalist, who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in April 2025. The name of the same was, however, revealed on June 23, 2025.

The news about Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne's involvement in the project had garnered widespread attention. A user took to X and tweeted:

"Collabs no one asked for."

Saint @Saint10Fourteen LINK collabs no one asked for

Ad

Another user wrote on the platform:

"Sexyy Red collabing with the biggest pop artists in 2025 was unexpected to say the least."

"Why they trying so hard to make her happen," wondered a netizen.

"Had to make sure this wasn't the parody account," added a tweet.

The comment section had been filled with remarks from netizens who could not believe that this collaboration was taking place. Many expressed that it was unexpected for them. A user commented:

Ad

"I ran straight to the bio to confirm it wasn't the parody account 😭."

"Why the music industry today is absolute joke," read a tweet.

"Bout the most random thing i’ve heard so far dis month 💀💀," wrote an X user.

A tour dedicated to promoting the upcoming Maroon 5 album would also kickstart this year.

Maroon 5 announced their hit song Priceless, featuring K-pop singer LISA, in April 2025

As mentioned, LISA was the first guest feature on the upcoming album of Maroon 5. The duo announced their collaboration on the song Priceless, in April 2025. A teaser video was reportedly dropped featuring Adam Levine and LISA, causing massive uproar among the fanbases.

Ad

According to reports by Times Now News, many fans of the stars actually commented that it would be the song of the year. The outlet further added that this collaboration marked LISA's first performance since she performed at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Ad

As of now, the official music video for Priceless, which is present on the YouTube channel of Maroon 5, has garnered more than 25 million views and about 800K likes. The official lyric video too amassed over 670K views as of now. In May, the Maroon 5 vocalist told People that Priceless was the first song that he had penned for Love Is Like.

He discussed LISA's role in the making of the song, and said:

Ad

"Lisa coming on the song, like, literally elevated it even more, which is amazing, and it kind of needed something extra, and she was like the perfect something extra at the perfect moment."

He further told the outlet that the track was written for his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is also a Namibian model. It reportedly debuted at number 76 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Apart from Priceless, Maroon 5 had released another track under this album, and it was titled All Night.

Ad

The Love Is Like Tour will kickstart in October of this year

While fans had been waiting for the upcoming album, a tour set to start by the end of the year had also been announced. Starting in October, the first show would be held in Phoenix, Arizona. The band would then cover several cities, including San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Nashville, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Boston, to name a few.

The tour would conclude with their final show in Detroit on November 25, 2025. Before starting this tour, Maroon 5 will first perform at a pre-decided summer concert in Endicott, New York, on July 11. The tickets would reportedly be available for presale on July 25 at 10 am ET.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the latest interview with Today, Adam Levine revealed that he was excited about the upcoming project. He added:

"I'm really excited about the album. Honestly, I can't wait for people to hear it. It's really different."

The Love Is Like album is set to release on Friday, August 15, 2025. While Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne would be part of the album, it is unclear as to what songs they'd be a part of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More