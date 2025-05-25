"Biggest kpop solo influence ever" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes highest-paid idol on Instagram with earnings estimated at $1.6M per post

BLACKPINK's Lisa is once again making headlines for her online presence. The Instagram Analytics Auditor platform released its data about the BLACKPINK member's Instagram account statistics on May 25, 2025.

The report reflected the K-pop idol's social media influence and also revealed an approximate earning bracket per post on Instagram. The singer is reportedly earning $1.6 million per post. Fans were delighted to find the news and took to X to express their glee. One user wrote:

"Biggest kpop solo influence ever. Noone's closer She a icon"

Many netizens shared similar responses, with one saying she is a "brand."

"Lisas influence is way beyond music she really is the queen of social media," a user wrote.

"She wins at the end of day," a fan wrote.

"Lisa herself is a brand " another fan replied.

Fans continued to shower their support for Lisa. Some even added a touch of humor at the net income the singer is receiving from her social media presence and other deals.

"talk about IMPACT," a user commented.

"She is getting money everyday and everywhere I am jealous !!!" another user replied.

"At the end of the day she has the last laugh," a fan replied.

What has BLACKPINK's Lisa been up to these days?

The Rockstar singer started the year with multiple social appearances and new music. She was among the four K-pop performers for Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes in Paris, France, in January.

In February, she made her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3 on HBO Max. She played the role of Mook, a resort employee. Her performance has reportedly been submitted for Emmy nominations this year.

On February 28, 2025, she released her solo studio album Alter Ego. She faced trouble with the album release as a few tracks were reportedly leaked online, a few days before the official release. She performed solo at Coachella 2025 in April.

Lisa's latest public appearance was at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Her interaction with Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also went viral across social media.

The K-pop idol also made a guest appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, hosted at the Miami International Autodrome, on May 4, 2025. Prior to her Cannes appearance, she also walked the MET Gala carpet on May 6, 2025. Her outfit drew mixed reactions from the netizens, leading her to face backlash as well.

She will be reuniting with her BLACKPINK members for the group's upcoming world tour, Deadline, slated to begin in July 2025. The concert will be held across Europe and North America in 2025, followed by a concluding three-day concert in Japan in January 2026.

