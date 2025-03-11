"They know he gone talk too long" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne and Hotboys leaving Birdman on stage mid-speech

A clip involving Lil Wayne, Birdman, and others from the Hot Boys reunion tour on February 23, 2025, in North Carolina, has gone viral. The video captured Wayne and the Hotboys leaving the stage while Birdman was in the middle of his speech.

Hot Boys, an American hip-hop group consisting of B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk, were joined by Birdman for the group's performance in Florida's Tampa.

An X user (@FlakkoPoetik) shared the aforementioned video on the social media platform on Monday, March 10, 2025. The video garnered a huge number of responses with more than 26.5K views as well as over 250 likes. The comment section was flooded with remarks from netizens about the individuals leaving the stage.

Here are a few popular ones found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user tweeted:

"They know he gone talk too long"

Many others reacted to the video.

"That dope got em talkative," another user wrote on X.

"They say hell nawwwwww," joked another one.

"He’s that drunk uncle that start rambling at the functions!" added a tweet.

A lot of other users shared hilarious responses under the original video.

"This the 2nd time… last time they cut his mic off in mid sentence," a user commented.

"Birdman losing his marbles.. and he’s the only one who haven’t found out yet," wrote a netizen.

"Nah they walk off as a group? " wrote a user.

Elsewhere during the show, Birdman was seen dozing off, and in a separate appearance, Lil Wayne interrupted him

The latest clip of Lil Wayne and Hot Boys leaving the stage while Birdman was delivering his speech was just one of the many viral moments of the day. Another video that went viral was the Cash Money Records co-founder seemingly dozing off during the show.

The video captured him standing behind Turk, holding his mic and his head facing downward. This continued until B.G. came to check on him and tapped on his shoulders to supposedly wake him up. This sparked reactions online, with many netizens getting concerned about what was going on with the rapper.

The pair then seemed to laugh it off after the rapper seemingly got back to his senses. The show, however, continued and was not interrupted in any manner.

In a clip from their show in Florida on February 21, 2025, Birdman was seen getting interrupted by Lil Wayne during his speech. The former, who was then addressing the crowd, was cut off by Wayne, who ended up saying:

"Alright, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go."

This clip, too, sparked varied reactions among fans. While some sided with what Wayne did, others claimed that it was disrespectful on his end.

The connection between Lil Wayne and Birdman also came to light. For context, Wayne was signed by Cash Money Records back in 1995. While they had a great bond initially, the relationship soured when Wayne accused Birdman of delaying Tha Carter V in 2014.

No parties, including Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Hot Boys, have commented on the course of events from the day.

