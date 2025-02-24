"He did what was necessary" — Fans react to Lil Wayne cutting Birdman off mid-speech at Hot Boys reunion concert

A video of Lil Wayne cutting off Birdman mid-speech during their Hot Boys reunion concert in Florida over the weekend went viral on X. For context, the Hot Boys, a hip-hop collective consisting of Wayne, B.G., Juvenile, and Turk, gathered for their performance in Tampa, Florida, joined by Cash Money Records CEO, Birdman.

The video, uploaded to X by user @mymixtapez on February 23, 2025, showed Birdman addressing the crowd before being cut off by Wayne, who says, "Alright, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” playing Project Chick.

This interaction between Lil Wayne and Birdman stirred concern on social media from fans who were aware of the pair's complex history. However, one user claimed Wayne did the "necessary" thing, writing:

"He did what was necessary (laughing emoji)."

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, claiming that Wayne cut off Birdman to stop him from saying "long-winded nonsense." More reactions read:

"He cut him off before he started the long winded nonsense," one person tweeted.

"He didn't want to listen to nobody being locked up for however many years," another person added.

"Serves him right," someone else commented.

"The fan paid for a concert not a speech," another user wrote.

However, others accused Lil Wayne of being disrespectful towards Birdman by cutting him off mid-speech.

"He knows damn well Birdman has to finish his (fire emoji) speeches, why the f**k he had to disrespect the man that literally made him? That was lame wayne," one person posted.

"Wayne lame asf," another person added.

Exploring Lil Wayne and Birdman's relationship

Bryan Christopher Williams, aka Birdman or Baby, who co-founded Cash Money Records with his older brother in 1991, signed Lil Wayne to the record label in 1995, when the New Orleans rapper was 12 years old.

While Wayne considered Birdman his mentor, with the two often dubbing their bond a father-son relationship, their association fractured after Wayne accused Birdman of delaying the release of Tha Carter V in 2014. He also accused Cash Money of allegedly cheating him of his earnings and withholding millions of dollars.

Lil Wayne claimed the record label was stifling his creativity in a tweet in December 2014, writing at the time:

“I want off this label and nothing to do with these people but unfortunately it ain’t that easy. I am a prisoner and so is my creativity.”

In 2015, Lil Wayne sued Cash Money for $51 million, accusing Birdman of violating their contract by preventing Tha Carter V's release. He also revealed he was not on speaking terms with Birdman in a Rolling Stone interview in February 2015.

Following this, Lil Wayne allegedly dissed Birdman in his Up Next cypher with Young Money, rapping, "And sang ‘Hit Em Up’ to my daddy’s b***h a**."

According to Billboard, their feud seemingly continued after Birdman allegedly threw his drink at Wayne during Jim Jones' birthday party at Club LIV in July 2015. In 2016, Wayne accused Birdman of taking over $70 million of the $100 million advance UMG gave to Young Money for “royalties, marketing and recording expenses.”

In July 2016, Lil Wayne also filed a petition accusing Cash Money of withholding the $8 million advance owed for Tha Carter V. In November of that year, Birdman called off negotiations for the $51 million lawsuit Lil Wayne filed in 2015.

Following their legal troubles, Wayne and Birdman seemingly reconciled at the Club LIV in 2018, after a video of them embracing each other went viral on social media. Wayne also attended Birdman's Before Anything soundtrack release party in March 2018.

In an interview with the Big Facts podcast in 2021, Birdman revealed that he and Wayne settled things during New Year's Eve a couple of years ago, with the former paying the latter $20 million more than Wayne's quoted amount.

“I went to his house on New Year’s Eve two years ago, and I said, ‘Let’s put this s**t behind us. How much [money] do you want?’” Birdman said during the podcast.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, he also said that the feud with Wayne hurt him "more than anything," adding, "That’s one situation that I wish never happened." Birdman continued that he was on good terms with "his son," speaking to him every day.

In other news, Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025. The sixth part of Tha Carter series comes nearly seven years after Tha Carter V's release in 2018.

