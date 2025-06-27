Who is Behati Prinsloo? All about Namibian model replacing Adam Levine as Maroon 5's "new front-woman" in new video 

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently teased the band's "new front woman" in a social media video, revealing it to be none other than his wife, Behati Prinsloo. On June 26, 2025, the band's official Instagram page unveiled the teaser for the music video for its track All Night ahead of its release that day.

In the clip, Behati Prinsloo can be seen taking over her husband's usual spot as lead vocalist, lip-syncing to the song as the his voice plays in the background. The Namibian model is dressed in a bright red outfit and a matching lip, accessorized with a black hat and red stilettos. The caption reads:

"Ladies & Gentlemen… Introducing Maroon 5’s new front woman @behatiprinsloo. “All Night” official music video premiere live tonight @ 9pm PT."

Trending

Behati Prinsloo is a British supermodel originally from Namibia, South Africa. Prinsloo has walked the runways of Victoria's Secret. She had also appeared on the covers of magazines like Elle and Vogue. She and Adam Levine married in 2014, and they have three children, two daughters and one son.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Behati Prinsloo has appeared in many Maroon 5 music videos

According to her biography on Storm Management's website, Behati Prinsloo was discovered by a talent agency when she was 16 years old. She reportedly debuted at the Prada and Miu Miu shows in Milan and Paris in September 2005.

In 2008, she signed a contract with Victoria's Secret and walked the runway of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that same year. She has also been the brand ambassador for brands such as Pepe Jeans and Seafolly.

Later in 2010, she designed the "Behati Loves Pink!" swimsuit line for Victoria's Secret Pink. In an interview with Teen Vogue on May 3, 2010, she explained why she pivoted towards designing her swimline, saying:

"First of all, I wanted to see if I was able to do it, if I could create and really be able to pull it off! Its not easy being a designer its a lot of pressure! I take my hat off for all designers...a new found respect. I started easy with swim suits and cover ups, I love bikinis and what better place to start than Victoria Secret! I would love to have my own bikini store one day! Or even clothes maybe."

According to People Magazine, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2012. The couple dated for a while before briefly splitting up in 2013.

Two months after their breakup, Levine and Prinsloo reconciled, got engaged, and married all within the span of a year. They tied the knot in Mexico in 2014, welcoming their first daughter in 2016 and their second daughter in 2018. In 2023, the couple announced that they had welcomed their third child.

In 2018, Behati Prinsloo returned to the Victoria's Secret (VS) Fashion Show runway after a two-year break. Additionally, she was one of the VS models who walked the runway of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show in 2021. That same year, Levine and Prinsloo launched their joint tequila company, Calirosa.

Alongside her modeling career, Behati Prinsloo has been featured in several Maroon 5 music videos, including Animals and Girls Like You.

In other news, Maroon 5 has announced a new album, titled Love Is Like, scheduled for release on August 15. The band has already released their song All Night from the forthcoming album. Prior to this, they dropped another single titled Priceless, featuring Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More