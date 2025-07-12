“Scooter robbed justin” — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber reportedly paying Scooter Braun $31.5 million following album release

Justin Bieber has reportedly settled with Scooter Braun, his former manager, for $31.5 million over their financial dispute regarding the pop star's canceled "Justice Tour" and alleged unpaid commissions. This news came amid the release of the pop singer's seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11, 2025.

Ad

On July 10, 2025, TMZ reported that Bieber and Braun reached a $31.5 million settlement regarding their financial dispute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

News of Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun reportedly settling their financial dispute was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user accusing the former manager of robbing Bieber.

"So scooter robbed justin, disgusting, karma is coming."

liv @grandesnasa LINK so scooter robbed justin, disgusting, karma is coming

Ad

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, claiming Braun was a "fake friend" to Bieber.

"That person should change their name to scooter robber," one person tweeted.

"All my homies hate scooter braun," another person added.

"That’s when you know there are no friends in the music business…Braun always acted like he was Justin’s friend and cared for him…but once it affected his pockets all that fake friendship went out the window… and we all saw the medical issues that made Justin cancel the tour," someone else commented.

Ad

"Scooter deserves no more money after this," another user said.

Others speculated whether the pop star's wife, Hailey Bieber, was instrumental in settling the debt. For context, Hailey sold her beauty brand, Rhode, to e.l.f Beauty for $1 billion in late May 2025.

"Hailey helped him pay the debt by selling her company," one person speculated.

"I bet that was Hailey's Rhode money," another person added.

Ad

"That rhode money is gonna last nothing at this point," someone else commented.

"Hence the lovely posts with wifey! Women always save the day smh," another user wrote.

Exploring Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's financial dispute

The financial dispute between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun began in 2022, while the singer was on his "Justice Tour" to promote his sixth studio album. For the uninitiated, Bieber reportedly received a $40 million advance from Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which is Live Nation's parent company, for his "Justice Tour" in 2022.

Ad

However, the singer canceled most of the tour in 2023 due to a health condition (he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome) and was asked to pay back $26 million of the advance to AEG. According to TMZ, Scooter Braun, who was Bieber's manager at the time, shouldered the payment through his company Hybe, with the pop star promising to pay Hybe and Braun back in installments over the next 10 years.

Justin Bieber reportedly paid just one installment and stopped. However, recent reports indicate that Bieber and Braun have settled the payment, which also included an additional clause requiring Bieber to pay half of the $11 million that he allegedly owed Braun in unpaid commissions, bringing the total to $31.5 million.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the TMZ report, this does not include the additional $8.6 million that Bieber allegedly owed Braun in further unpaid commissions, which the former manager waived.

There have been multiple reports of Justin Bieber's alleged financial struggles, which many believe contributed to the singer selling his 291-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in December 2022 for $200 million. A TMZ documentary released in May 2025, titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, alleged that the singer “had to sell his music catalog because he was broke.”

Ad

“I was on a call with multiple people — Justin’s side acknowledges that in 2022, he was on the verge of… the words were ‘financial collapse.’ And that’s why he had to sell his catalog,” TMZ executive producer Levin says in the documentary.

However, Justin Bieber has denied all rumors of his alleged financial troubles, with his representative telling The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025:

Ad

“Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Justin Bieber's net worth is reportedly $200 million as of July 2025.

In other news, Justin Bieber surprised fans after he released his new album, Swag, on July 11 with minimal promotion. The 21-track album reportedly features artists like Cash Cobain, Gunna, and Druski.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More