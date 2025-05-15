 Why did Justin Bieber cancel his Justice tour? Perez Hilton reports singer took $20 million loan from Scooter Braun to repay his tour promoters

Perez Hilton addressed the recent revelations about Justin Bieber’s financial entanglements with his former manager, Scooter Braun. On May 15, 2025, Hilton shared a video where he reported that the "rumors" about Bieber's "financial struggles" were true and that the singer had owed "millions of dollars" to his ex-manager Scooter Braun.

"Seems like all those Justin Bieber rumors were true... Bieber owes his former manager, Scooter Braun, millions of dollars and that the money drama is the cause for the rift between the two of them," Hilton remarked.

According to The Hollywood Reporter article published on April 16, 2025, Justin Bieber, who had parted ways with Scooter Braun, almost two years ago, owed the latter a large sum of money.

Trending

A source told Hollywood Reporter that the debt originated from a substantial loan Braun made to help Bieber cover the costs incurred from the canceled dates of his 2022 World Tour.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour began on February 18, 2022, but was quickly derailed by his health complications. On September 7, 2022, an article by BBC reported that Bieber had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, forcing him to pause his tour.

In March 2023, another BBC report confirmed that Bieber had officially canceled all remaining tour dates due to ongoing health concerns.

In his video, Perez Hilton referred to the Hollywood Reporter article and remarked that Justin Bieber had already received a $40 million advance from AEG, the tour’s promoter.

However, he failed to fulfill his contractual obligations and therefore incurred a large debt to AEG in 2022. Hilton further stated that Bieber’s ex-manager stepped in and helped Bieber clear that debt.

"He (Justin Bieber) had to pay a lot of that back. I don’t know what he did with the cash, but he didn’t have enough to repay. So he ended up taking out a loan from Scooter for over $20 million," Hilton added.

Hilton further highlighted another section of the aforementioned Hollywood Reporter article that stated Braun had loaned Bieber $20 million at a 'highly favorable rate'.

But the Peaches singer only returned a portion of what he borrowed.

Perez Hilton discusses Justin Bieber’s debt to his former manager Scooter Braun, says the singer owed Braun “8.8 million” more

Justin Bieber Music Video Shoot - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned video, Perez Hilton also put forward the revelations made by TMZ regarding the “loan” that Justin Bieber took from Scooter Braun.

According to the TMZ report, the numerical figure of the loan was significantly higher than the initially known $20 million.

As per the TMZ article dated May 14, 2025, Scooter’s company, Hybe, had agreed to pay off Justin Bieber’s tour debt, and Justin had signed a note promising to repay Hybe over a 10-year period.

However, Bieber only made one installment of the loan and then stopped paying.

As per the report, insider sources from Justin Bieber’s camp claimed that Bieber’s business manager, Lou Taylor, began scrutinizing the books and concluded that Scooter was grossly overpaid in commissions by $26 million.

"Bieber believes that Braun stole money from him. However, according to TMZ, that belief is wrong," Hilton said.

Referring to the TMZ article, Hilton explained how Scooter Braun’s company, Hybe, conducted an internal audit and concluded that Scooter was underpaid in commissions — and that Justin owed him $1 million on top of the initial $20 million tour debt amount.

But when Scooter had waived that amount, Bieber’s team felt the audit was corrupt, arguing that Hybe was simply trying to cover for itself.

Following these allegations, Hybe then hired an independent auditor — PWC — and after a six-month audit completed in April, PWC determined that "Hybe got the number wrong".

"Bieber actually owes Scooter over 8 million. 8.8 million to be exact, almost 9 million," Hilton remarked

Perez Hilton further noted that while Bieber’s team didn’t publicly dispute the findings of the independent audit conducted by PWC, they did carry out their internal investigation.

However, the results of that investigation were never shared.

"And what we do know is he owes him a lot of money, has not been paying him a lot of money, and that exposes him to serious legal problems," the podcaster added.

Amidst the ongoing reports of a financial struggle, Justin Bieber is focused on his family life and working on his new fashion brand, SKYLRK.

Scooter Braun stepped down from managing artists at SB Projects in 2024 and is currently the CEO of Hybe America, the North American subsidiary of South Korean entertainment company Hybe Corporation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More