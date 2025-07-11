From Kendrick Lamar to John Legend: Complete list of features on Clipse's album 'Let God Sort Em Out' explored

Hip-Hop duo the Clipse, featuring Malice and Pusha T, reunited for their latest project, Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in 16 years after their 2009 release Til the Casket Drops.

The album, released on July 11, 2025, consists of 13 tracks and multiple collaborators like John Legend, Pharrell, Ab-Liva, and more. The complete tracklist and features on the hip-hop duo's latest album include:

The Birds Don’t Sing feat. John Legend & Voices Of Fire

Chains & Whips feat. Kendrick Lamar

P.O.V. feat. Tyler The Creator

So Be It Pt. ll

Ace Trumpets

All Things Considered feat. The-Dream & Pharrell Williams

M.T.B.T.T.F.

E.B.I.T.D.A. feat. Pharrell Williams

F.I.C.O. feat. Stove God Cooks

Inglorious Bastards feat. Ab-Liva

So Far Ahead feat. Pharrell Williams

Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers feat. Nas

By The Grace Of God feat. Pharrell Williams

The album has been produced by Pharrell and recorded at the headquarters of Louis Vuitton in Paris. Additionally, according to Album of the Year's July 11, 2025, report, artists Lenny Kravitz and Stevie Wonder assisted with production on Let God Sort Em Out.

Why did the Clipse part ways with Def Jam Records over Kendrick Lamar's collab for their latest album? Details explored

In October 2024, news of the Clipse getting signed to Def Jam Records for their album Let God Sort Em Out was officially announced by Malice through an Instagram post. At the time, Pusha T was already signed with the record label, but it marked the first time the hip-hop duo worked with Def Jam.

However, in a turn of events, Drake sued Def Jam's parent company, Universal Music Group, over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. This resulted in Def Jam pulling out of the optics that made it seem like they were promoting a track featuring two of Drake's biggest rivals, Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar.

Talking to GQ in an interview dated June 2, 2025, Pusha T revealed:

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing. And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there, was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go….”

Shortly after Pusha T's statement on the GQ interview, talent manager Steven Victor gave an interview to Billboard in June 2025, where he revealed that he had proposed a middle ground for the song Chains & Whips featuring Kendrick Lamar to the label.

Victor had suggested that the track be released elsewhere and that it would be licensed back to Def Jam once the album dropped. However, the record label suggested that the Clipse work separately from them and "just pay something to us and put it out somewhere else."

"We paid them the money, an insane amount of money. It wasn’t, like, $200,000. It was a lot of money for an artist to come up with. They bought themselves out of the deal," Steven Victor mentioned.

Despite the hefty cost of keeping Kendrick Lamar’s feature, the Clipse are now signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation for the distribution of Let God Sort Em Out. Commenting on the fresh partnership, Pusha T said in the GQ Interview:

“I think that that synergy, just in a rap sense, is going to speak volumes."

In other news, in the debut episode of VICE's 2016 docuseries called Autobiographies, Pusha T recalled the time that led to the Clipse breaking up. He mentioned that his brother Malice came into his room during their tour and gave him a book he had written, stating that it was what he wanted to pursue at the time.

Malice also suggested that since Pusha wanted to be a solo artist, he should pursue that. Despite being at the peak of their career as a hip-hop group, Pusha T understood that Malice wasn't in the same place as him and had other things going on, resulting in Clipse parting ways.

